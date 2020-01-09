Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District closed following bomb threat

Officials say all schools in the Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District will be closed Thursday after the district received a bomb threat overnight.

The district says the threat was made by an unknown source. Officials have not said how the threat was received or if it targeted a specific school.

Woodstown High School, Woodstown Middle School, Mary Shoemaker Elementary School and William Roper Childhood Learning Center will remain closed as police investigate.

All after school events have also been canceled.

