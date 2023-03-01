Work underway on project that will 'cap' I-95, redevelop Delaware River waterfront at Penn's Landing

article

Preliminary construction began this week on a project that would reconnect Philadelphia to the Delaware River waterfront.

On Monday, PennDOT gave its contractor approval to begin work on covering I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets to help connect Old City and Penn’s Landing.

The ‘Central Access Philadelphia’ – or CAP project – has been years in the making and is part of a huge project that will coast nearly $330 million.

The project touts two main features, including a new park at Penn’s Landing and a new bridge at South Street. Both will also extend over Columbus Boulevard and onto the Delaware River Trail.

The new park will span 11.5 acres between Chestnut and Walnut Streets. A related Delaware River Waterfront Corporation (DRWC) project will be handling the park’s amenities.

Back in Sept. 2020, DRWC announced their selection of the Durst Organization, a real estate firm based in New York, for the Penn’s Landing redevelopment. DRWC passed on other bids, including one from Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) that sought to build a new sports arena as part of their proposal.

Officials have said the Durst proposal included "high quality design, the integration of parks and other public spaces, high standards of sustainability, mixed income housing, community engagement, and leveraging the project itself in a major way to expand economic opportunity for traditionally disadvantaged communities."

During the construction, drivers on I-95 can expect lane shifts on the highway and on and off ramps. Other restrictions will also impact adjacent surface streets like Columbus Boulevard and Front Street during construction.

Pedestrians will still be able to cross over I-95 on the bridges at Market and Dock streets.

The DRWC previously released renderings of what the redevelopment would look like on their website.