Officials: Worker rescued from trench collapse in North Philadelphia

Emergency crews rescued a worker who became trapped in a trench after it collapsed in Philadelphia.

Officials say rescue crews with the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to N American Street in the North Philadelphia section of the city just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

Responding crews found one worker trapped in the trench with four other workers attempting to dig them out, according to authorities.

Fire officials say the worker was trapped up to his knees and was freed after about 35 minutes.

The worker was transported to Jefferson Hospital, where they are in stable condition, per emergency officials.

No additional details were released by authorities.