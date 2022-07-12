Workers OK deals at 5 Atlantic City casinos; 2 more remain

Workers at five Atlantic City casinos have ratified new contracts giving them significant raises, and are now turning their attention to the two that have yet to settle.

Local 54 of the Unite Here union says 99% of workers who voted in ratification elections Monday approved the new pacts, under which housekeeping employees will immediately see their hourly salary increased to $18, up from varying levels at different casinos.

Their pay will increase to $22 per hour at the end of the four-year contract.

The union will now turn its attention to Resorts and the Golden Nugget, with whom it has yet to negotiate on a new contract.