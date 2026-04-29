Cover your mouth, risk a red card: FIFA targets hidden abuse at 2026 World Cup

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The Brief Players could be shown a red card for covering their mouths during confrontations at the 2026 World Cup. The rule follows a controversial incident involving Vinícius Jr. and Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni. Officials say the change is aimed at addressing hidden abuse and misconduct on the field.



A new rule could change how arguments are handled on the field at the 2026 World Cup — and it stems from one of the most controversial moments in recent soccer.

What we know:

Soccer’s rulemaking body has approved a measure that allows referees to issue a red card if a player covers their mouth while confronting an opponent.

The rule is expected to be in place for the 2026 World Cup, though enforcement will ultimately be up to competition organizers, according to reporting from ESPN.

Officials say the goal is to prevent players from hiding potentially abusive or discriminatory language during heated exchanges.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 17: Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid CF and Gianluca Prestianni of SL Benfica argue during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off First Leg match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid C.F. at Estadio do SL B Expand

Why this rule exists

The change comes after a high-profile incident involving Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr. and Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.

During a Champions League match, Vinícius accused Prestianni of making racist remarks while covering his mouth — making it difficult to verify exactly what was said.

UEFA later determined the player had used homophobic language and issued a 6-match suspension.

The situation sparked widespread debate and led to disciplinary action against Prestianni for discriminatory conduct.

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Big picture view:

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has publicly supported stricter punishments, arguing that covering the mouth during confrontations raises suspicion of inappropriate language.

The new rule is part of a broader push to address on-field abuse and improve accountability in the game.

What's next:

The rule is expected to be applied at the 2026 World Cup, where it could be enforced for the first time on soccer’s biggest stage.

It’s still unclear how consistently referees will apply it, or how players will adapt, but it could significantly change how confrontations are handled during matches.