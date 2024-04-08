WrestleMania 40 comes to roaring end in Philadelphia with the Mummers and Snoop Dogg

article

After months of excitement, WrestleMania 40 had its grand finale at Lincoln Financial Field this past weekend.

The final event brought 72,000 fans to South Philadelphia, on top of the hundreds of thousands that have visited the city over the past couple of days.

Those traveling to the city for the first time got the full Philly experience with the Mummers making their grand entrance Sunday night.

Snoop Dogg also made an appearance, bringing the California vibes with him.

However, those weren't the first surprise of the epic weekend!

Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce made their debut on the WWE stage Saturday - Eagles-themed masks and all.

Related article

"I wasn't expecting Jason Kelce to come out, but he did, so it was awesome!" said Connor Newton.

An event to remember, WrestleMania leaves the younger generation energized about the future, and hoping to take home their own title someday.

"It is one of the biggest moments of my life coming to my first WrestleMania," said 11-year-old Miles Carter.

Carter traveled hundreds of miles to be in Philadelphia, while others came from across the pond!

"I was screaming, it was really good, the atmosphere was good. It's just so exciting to be here," said Matthew O'Connell Murray, traveling from Glasgow, Scotland.

The WWE extravaganza isn't over just yet! WWE World at the PA Convention Center is open on Monday, while Raw will be live at the Wells Fargo Center later that night.