WrestleMania to create large economic impact in Philly with record-breaking ticket sales, packed hotels

WrestleMania 40 is in Philadelphia this weekend, and it’s expected to be big!

We’re talking about 200,000 people from 50 states and 50 countries who are planning to spend several days exploring and spending in the City of Brotherly Love.

Gregg Caren, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, says, "These folks are gonna wear their t-shirts, their belts and gonna have just a great time in what is known as America’s most walkable city."

Caren says Philly is projecting similar outcomes to last year’s event in Los Angeles which had an economic impact of $215 million.

"When we are doing events like this, bringing people back to work overtime and get bigger tips and have more for the Uber drivers the taxi drivers, people working attractions and hotels, it’s a really big deal," said Caren.

Caren says this year’s WrestleMania ticket sales broke a record by selling 90,000 tickets on the first day of sales. It’s an exciting sign of what's to come.

"People book their vacations around this. Grandparents, parents and kids coming to experience, not only, WrestleMania, but all day long walking the streets," explains Caren.

Events will be happening all weekend long from the Convention Center down to the sports complexes in South Philly.

Hotels are expected to surpass a 90% occupancy rate.

Shops and restaurants are also planning for the crowds and the fun. City Tap House at Logan Square is hosting watch parties from Friday to Monday with WrestleMania give-aways, food and drink specials, and even a WrestleMania trivia brunch on Sunday.

Yasmine Harris, a manager at City Tap House Logan Square, said, "I think WrestleMania is going to bring what Philadelphia was before COVID - bringing people out and about."