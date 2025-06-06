Xfinity Mobile Arena: Wells Fargo Center signage removed as South Philly stadium rebrand begins

The Brief Wells Fargo Center signage was removed from the South Philadelphia arena as it prepares for a name change. Comcast Spectacore and Harris-Blitzer announced in May that the arena will be renamed the Xfinity Mobile Arena. While preparations are underway, the name change won't be official until September.



The Wells Fargo Center signage was removed from the side of the South Philadelphia arena as it prepares to rebrand into the Xfinity Mobile Arena in September.

The name change was announced in May, and comes after the Sixers ditched contentious plans to build an arena in Center City after striking a deal with Comcast.

This will be the fifth time the arena has changed names since it opened in 1996 as CoreStates Center.

The backstory:

This name change will officially take place in September and the naming rights will last through the Sixers and Flyers 2030-2031 season, official said.

"This arena is an anchor in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex and broader region," Chairman & CEO of Comcast Spectacor Dan Hilferty previously said.

Dig deeper:

The name change happened after the Sixers and Comcast struck a deal for the team to remain in South Philly, ending controversial plans for a Center City arena.

The team had approval from Philadelphia City Council and the support of Mayor Cherelle Parker for "76 Place" that would have seen the Fashion District demolished.

These plans caused fierce push back from locals, who feared that the 18,500 seat arena would uproot the Chinatown community.