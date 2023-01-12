Yeadon announces new police chief in wake of controversial removal of Anthony 'Chachi' Paparo

The Yeadon Borough Council on Thursday announced its new police chief months after the controversial removal of former leader Anthony ‘Chachi’ Paparo.

Henry Giammarco will head the borough's police department starting Jan. 31. Giammarco spend more than two decades with the state Attorney General's Office.

He was also a patrol officer for the Philadelphia Police Department.

The hiring comes after the controversial removal of former Chief Anthony ‘Chachi’ Paparo for allegations of overspending from the borough council.

Borough residents and council members alike pushed back against the removal of Paparo, who they credited with a meaningful reduction in crime in the Philadelphia suburb.