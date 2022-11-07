Yeadon Police seek public's help in identifying teenage homicide victim

article

The Yeadon Borough Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a teenager who became the victim of a homicide last week.

On Friday, November 4, police responded to an incident on the 1400 block of Longacre Boulevard, where they say a teenager was killed.

Authorities released a description of the victim on Monday night as they try to work with the public to identify the teen.

Police describe the teen as a dark-skinned male, approximately 5'6" and 140 pounds. He is said to have short, twisty braids that have tan/brown tips. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue Adidas running pants with white stripes down the side, and white and blue Under Armour sneakers with camouflaged bottoms.

Anyone with information on whom this victim is asked to contact the Yeadon Police Department at 610-623-1500, or call 911. Police say any information they receive will be kept confidential.