Yeadon senior living complex evacuated after downed power lines ignite fire

Downed power lines in Delaware County forced the evacuation of a senior living center.

Officials say weather played a role in the evacuation at the Yeadon apartment complex, after downed trees pulled down wires, leading to downed utility poles.

The call came in Saturday morning, just after 9 a.m., at Grace Court, a senior living apartment complex, on the 500 block of South Lansdowne Avenue.

Multiple crews were called to the scene after trees went down, taking power lines with them, which, in turn, took utility poles. An explosion then led to fire and residents were evacuated.

There were no details regarding any injuries and no word on how many people were evacuated or if some returned to their homes.

The Red Cross was on scene throughout the day as well as multiple utility crews working to restore the lines.