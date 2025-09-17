Police officers killed in York County shooting: What we know about the suspect

The man accused of shooting and killing three police officers and injuring two others in York County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday may have been in a relationship with one of the people who lived at the home where the shooting took place, a neighbor told FOX 29.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at a home in North Codorus Township in York County, more than 100 miles west of Philadelphia. Officials said officers were following up on a domestic investigation from the day before when shots were fired at them from the house.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 officers killed, 2 critical in York County shooting

Three police officers and the suspect were killed in the shooting. Two other police officers were hospitalized in critical condition.

What they're saying:

Dave Miller lives near the home where the shooting happened. He said he saw an officer as he was driving off to run some errands, but turned around to grab something he had forgotten at home.

"I never got back. I heard the gunshots," Miller said. "It happened that quick. It was more gunshots than I'd ever heard."

Officials haven't yet identified the suspect, but Miller told FOX 29 that police were looking for a man at the home where a widow and her four children lived. The woman and children weren't home at the time of the shooting. Miller said that he had spoken to neighbors and some relatives of the family after the shooting, saying that the man officers shot was "involved" with the family's oldest daughter.

"I was told that she ended the relationship and he couldn't handle the news," Miller said. "…I guess local authorities knew about him but didn't know his whereabouts. Until today."

What we don't know:

No other details about the shooting have been released. Officials have not yet identified the officers who were killed or the suspect. Federal, state and local authorities are investigating.