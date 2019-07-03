You can get a free Chick-fil-A entree if you dress like a cow on 'Cow Appreciation Day'

article

Chick-fil-A will give you free food if you dress “udderly crazy.”

The Atlanta-based fast food chain is once again celebrating Cow Appreciation Day this year. They said on Tuesday, July 9, they will give a free entrée to customers who wear any sort of cow apparel to a restaurant location.

The entrée can be redeemed anytime from when a location opens that day until 7 p.m.

