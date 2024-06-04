Man critically shot after being attacked outside Philadelphia diner

article

A man had just finished up breakfast at a Philadelphia diner when he was met with gunfire moments after walking out the front door.

Police responded to Oregon Diner on Oregon Avenue to find a man shot on the sidewalk around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He was suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and lower body, and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports that the man was in the diner with a party of six prior to the shooting.

After paying his bill and walking outside, he was attacked on the sidewalk.

No arrests have been made, no weapons recovered, and police have yet to release any further details.

SKYFOX was live as police taped off the crime scene, but the diner appeared to remain busy.