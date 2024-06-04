Philadelphia police to announce 'significant' arrests of large retail theft crew
PHILADELPHIA - Brazen thieves have sparked a surge in retail theft that has plagued shops across Philadelphia and its surrounding counties over the past several months.
Philadelphia police say they have made "significant" arrests of a large retail theft crew operating throughout the area.
Inspector Raymond Evers with the city's Detective Bureau will announce these arrests during a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
He is also expected to provide further details about the investigation.
The announcement comes just weeks after popular athleisure brand Lululemon was targeted by thieves at several local locations.