Young man stabbed several times inside Acme Sunday morning in Society Hill: police
PHILADELPHIA - A Sunday morning at the grocery store turned violent when police say a stabbing unfolded inside a Philadelphia Acme.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, was found stabbed in the shoulder, arm and hand. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police say the stabbing occurred inside the Acme on 300 block of South 5th Street around 10 a.m.
No arrest have been made, and a motive is unknown at this time.
An investigation is underway by Philadelphia police.