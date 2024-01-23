Best Online Casinos Canada (2024): Top 10 Canadian Casino Sites

This content is from our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial was not involved in the creation of this content.

Thousands of real money games, same-day payouts, and huge bonuses – the best online casinos in Canada understand what modern players need.

To spare you the effort of tracking them down on your own, we created this guide with the aim of helping new Canadian players find a legitimate online casino to use.

At the top of our list comes Spin Casino, scoring a near-perfect score across all benchmarks we tested it on. That said, there are many other Canadian casino sites to talk about today.

So why not check out the full article and go from there?

Best Online Casinos in Canada

In the section that follows, we will dive deep into how these online casinos performed during our testing process. We will cover the quality of their online casino games, payout rates, deposit bonuses, and more.

1. Spin Casino – Best Online Casino Canada Overall

Pros:

500+ online casino games

C$1,000 sign-up welcome bonus

Reputable brand operating since 2001

40+ live dealer games

Plenty of high-RTP slots and big jackpots

Cons:

No live dealer poker

Registration is required to access the full game library

Spin Casino has over 2 decades of experience under its belt serving Canadian casino players. This means high payout rates, engaging slot machines, and high-quality live casino games – three things you must have to stay relevant for such a long time.

Casino Games and Payout Rates: 5/5

At Spin Casino, players are treated to an impressive range of over 500 high-quality online casino games. This includes live dealer blackjack and roulette.

Their gaming suite further includes a wide selection of 400+ slot machines and four dozen live casino games. Additionally, they showcase 10 video poker variations and several dozen table games.

While there's a noticeable lack of live dealer poker games, the vast and varied gaming portfolio at Spin Casino is sure to keep the majority of players occupied.

Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.8/5

Spin Casino extends a generous three-part deposit match offer to all its new players.

On your very first deposit of at least C$10, you'll be rewarded with a 100% match up to C$400. For the second and third deposits you make, you can look forward to a 100% match bonus up to C$300.

In total, you can claim up to C$1,000 in deposit bonuses.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.9/5

Despite the fact that Spin Casino doesn't accept cryptocurrencies at present, they facilitate a smooth transaction process with a variety of 15 different deposit options.

These methods include Interac, Visa/MasterCard, eChecks, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, Neosurf, ecoVoucher, and traditional bank transfers.

The minimum deposit to get started is just C$10 – and you will also qualify for the bonus with it.

Most payout requests are processed within 24 to 48 hours, but the exact time of arrival will depend on the payment method you choose.

User Experience: 4.9/5

Spin Casino guarantees a flawless mobile experience across all their games. You can either download a dedicated app for iOS and Android or simply open their website via your mobile browser and start playing without having to download an app first.

>> Claim the C$1,000 welcome offer [Spin Casino]

2. Jackpot City – Best Canadian Casino Online for Progressive Jackpots

Pros:

Over 50 jackpot slots

500 games in total

8-figure jackpot prize pools

10 chances to win C$1,000,000 daily

C$1,600 welcome bonus

Cons:

Need to register an account to browse games

Can’t play games for free

If you’re on the lookout for massive jackpots, Jackpot City is right up your alley with massive 8-figure prize pools.

Casino Games and Payout Rates: 4.9/5

Jackpot City hosts over 350 slots with a great return-to-player percentage (RTP) of 95.9%. For those searching for large payouts, there are about 50 progressive jackpots among these titles, rounding up 8-figure prize pools.

Notable slot games include Trojan Kingdom by JFTW, Wild Wild Chest by Red Tiger, Fire and Roses Joker by Triple Edge Studio, and RA’s Legend by Red Tiger.

In addition to slots, there's a wealth of video poker games such as All American Poker and Split Way Royale Poker, about 80 table games, plus live rooms for Blackjack, Poker, and Game Show-style games.

Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.9/5

New players can claim up to C$1,600 in deposit bonuses on their first four deposits at Jackpot City. You will need to deposit a minimum of C$10 to qualify for a 100% bonus match up to C$400 on your first deposit – and this can be claimed four times in succession.

The promotional offer also includes 10 daily spins that grant you a chance to win C$1,000,000.

While the sizable bonus is undoubtedly attractive, keep in mind that the wagering requirements are higher than average.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.8/5

Jackpot City ensures a smooth banking experience. Even though they don’t offer cryptocurrency transactions, there are 15 traditional deposit methods for your convenience.

The availability of numerous payment options such as credit and debit cards, Interac, eChecks, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, and more adds to the ease of transactions.

What's interesting is that Jackpot City offers the same variety of banking methods as our top pick, also maintaining the same speed in payouts.

Expect your winnings to arrive via wire transfer in a swift 48 hours!

User Experience: 4.75/5

Jackpot City – just like Spin Casino – offers dedicated casino apps for iOS and Android devices, in addition to a fully mobile-optimized website.

Customer support is available around the clock via live chat and email, but note that registration is required to view the entire catalog of casino games or contact support.

>> Grab up to C$1,600 welcome package [Jackpot City]

3. TonyBet – Best Online Casino in Canada for Slot Games

Pros:

Hundreds of slots with RTPs above 96%

Over 3,000 slots

C$1,000 sign-up bonus + 120 free spins

Also offers online sports betting

Fantastic website design and UI

Cons:

Lacklustre live poker

Complicated VIP program

TonyBet stands out with some of the highest-paying online slots available to Canadian players – and the C$1,000 welcome bonus + 120 free spins doesn’t hurt, either.

Casino Games and Payout Rates: 4.8/5

TonyBet Casino offers an impressive collection of over 3,000 slot games from about 65 software providers.

Standout games include "Big Bass Splash" by Pragmatic Play, "Golden Dragon Inferno" by Betsoft, and "Halloween Bonanza" by BGaming, which offers a massive 15,000x win potential.

The casino also hosts a variety of live dealer casino games, with 45+ blackjack titles alone. In general, RTP rates often cross 96%, which is fantastic.

Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.7/5

The TonyBet casino welcome package covers your first two deposits.

Your first deposit will unlock a 100% match bonus up to C$1,000, along with 120 free spins on Cowboys Gold.

The second deposit gets a 50% match up to C$500 as well as 50 free spins on The Tipsy Tourist (remember to use code: TONY50). And for sports betting enthusiasts, there's a 100% match bonus up to C$350 in free bet credits.

In addition to these initial offers, you can take advantage of a 50% up to C$150 Friday Reload Bonus, a daily slots race offering prizes worth C$1,000 and 1000 spins, and an exclusive VIP program where the top prize is a whopping C$150,000.

That said, the structure of the VIP program may confuse some newer players who don’t yet know their way around an online casino.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.8/5

TonyBet supports Canada-specific banking options like Interac, InstaDebit, and iDebit, as well as traditional credit cards, ecoPayz, MiFinity, Jeton, and cryptocurrencies.

When it comes to non-crypto payment methods, the minimum deposit is C$10, followed by varying maximum limits for each payment method. On the other hand, for cryptocurrencies, the deposit limit goes up to C$10,000.

The typical payout time for most fiat currency methods takes 1-5 business days. However, if you opt for cryptocurrencies, your withdrawals are likely to be processed at a considerably faster pace – sometimes within 12 hours.

User Experience: 4.7/5

TonyBet has streamlined its sports betting site and online casino offerings into two user-friendly mobile apps that can be installed on your Android or iOS device via the official website.

In case you need help, TonyBet's customer service is at your disposal 24/7. You can initiate a live chat by clicking the purple button located in the bottom-right corner or submit a complaint using the form found on the "Contact Us" page.

>> Claim up to C$1,000 and 120 free spins [TonyBet]

4. Neospin – Best Welcome Bonus of All Online Casinos in Canada

Pros:

Generous C$10,000 welcome offer + 100 free spins

8-figure jackpot prize pools

Over 2,500 online slot machines

More than 35 traditional table games

Casino app for Android

Cons:

Bank transfer fee

Website can load slowly during peak hours

If you’re looking for the biggest casino welcome bonus in Canada – look no further than Neospin. Your first deposit can be doubled up to a maximum of C$10,000, and you will also get 100 free spins. How cool is that?

Casino Games and Payout Rates: 4.7/5

Neospin is home to over 2,500 slots developed by more than 50 gaming studios – many of which are jackpots with 8-figure prize pools.

The selection of live casino games is also solid, with over a dozen distinct options. Moreover, there are over 35 table games for players to explore.

Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.9/5

Newcomers to Neospin have the opportunity to enjoy a 100% deposit match bonus up to $10,000, in addition to 100 free spins on their first deposit.

Alongside this, there are regular promotions, including Free Spin Wednesdays, Friday Reload Bonus, and daily cashback deals.

Neospin also offers a great VIP program with 16 levels, each boasting exclusive benefits such as free spins, cash awards, and loot boxes.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.7/5

Neospin covers a lot of ground on the banking front, including credit cards, MiFinity, Neosurf, and more. The deposit limits across these methods range from C$30 to C$7,500.

Being one of the best crypto casinos, Neospin also supports various cryptocurrencies.

For payouts, players can also opt for bank transfers, which typically take 1-3 business days to process and involve a 2.5% fee.

User Experience: 4.7/5

Neospin's app assures an uninterrupted gaming experience on the go, working smoothly on desktops, smartphones, and tablets.

Additionally, Neospin provides an easily-reachable customer service. Players can interact in real-time through live chat, send a support ticket, or reach out via email.

>> Get a C$10,000 first-deposit bonus and 100 free spins [Neospin]

5. Jokersino – Best Canadian Online Casino for Fast Payouts

Pros:

Crypto payouts within minutes

Over 4,000 casino games

C$2,500 welcome package with 5x wagering

VIP members receive up to 10% cashback

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

No dedicated iOS or Android apps

Lacks a dedicated help center

Fast payouts are highly valued among gamblers, and Jokersino is one of the fastest-paying online casinos in Canada, with most crypto payouts being processed within a matter of hours – not days.

Casino Games and Payout Rates: 4.5/5

Jokersino Casino boasts an extensive library of over 4,000 games from more than 20 esteemed software developers.

Some of the titles we enjoyed the most are "Wanted Dead or a Wild" by Hacksaw with 12,500x win potential, "Great Rhino Megaways" and "Gates of Olympus" by Pragmatic Play, each offering unique features and high RTPs.

In addition to its vast selection of slots, Jokersino also offers a range of live dealer games in its Live Casino category. These include variations of Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, and Baccarat, as well as mini-games like Live Monopoly and Deal Or No Deal.

Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.7/5

Jokerino offers an attractive three-tiered welcome package for new players.

The first deposit rewards a 200% match up to CA$500, the second a 100% match up to CA$750, and the third a 100% match up to CA$1,250.

All come with a 5x rollover requirement, rounding up the total welcome offer to C$2,500.

Weekly Reload Bonuses are available, with varying match percentages and amounts on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, all subject to a 20x rollover. VIP members can enjoy an additional 10% cashback offer.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.9/5

Jokerino allows Canadian players to use Interac, credit cards, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. The minimum deposit is CA$25, and the maximum is C$1,000 across all methods.

For withdrawals, we recommend cryptocurrencies for super-fast payouts, typically handled within an hour.

User Experience: 4.4/5

Jokersino Casino offers an optimized mobile gaming experience through its website, despite not having dedicated iOS or Android apps.

Customer support, meanwhile, is impressive, with a live chat option readily available on the website. Users need to provide their name and email and select the relevant department before initiating the chat.

>> Claim up to C$2,500 welcome offer [Jokersino]

Choosing the Best Online Casinos in Canada – Ranking System

Casino Games and Payout Rates

When we’re reviewing a casino’s game library – we put an equal emphasis on both the number of games and their quality. Higher RTP percentages mean better odds for Canadian players, so we’re making sure the games offer great payout rates.

Bonuses and Free Spins

Welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and loyalty programs are crucial. We’re not just chasing large bonus sums but fair terms and reasonable wagering requirements. Bonus spins on popular slot games are also a plus.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed

Top-tier online casinos in Canada websites provide multiple secure payment options, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, wire transfers, and crypto. The payout speed is equally important, and so are low transaction fees.

User Experience

This benchmark refers to the design and usability of the website, mobile compatibility, customer service, and overall ease of use. For example, an online casino with a responsive, intuitive design, a comprehensive FAQ section, and 24/7 customer support will rank higher.

Why Is Spin Casino the Best Online Casino in Canada?

Far from your average online casino, Spin Casino has received the highest score on our list of the top Canada online casinos. Here's what helped it climb so high.

Progressive Jackpots : This casino features progressive jackpot titles like 'Mega Moolah,' which set a Guinness World Record for the highest payout at over C$20,000,000.

Elite Live Casino : Spin Casino offers an immersive live casino experience with real dealers and high-definition streaming. They've partnered with Evolution Gaming, known for their superior live dealer casino games.

Multiple Payment Options + Fast Payouts : Spin supports multiple popular payment methods, including credit/debit cards and e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill. The casino site is also known for its swift payouts, often processing withdrawals within 24 hours.

C$1,000 Welcome Bonus: Spin Casino offers a welcome bonus worth up to C$1,000, one of the most competitive in the market.

Why Should I Use Canadian Online Casinos?

In Canada, online casinos offer a host of benefits compared to their land-based counterparts, including:

Bigger Bonuses : Canadian online casinos offer more substantial promotions compared to land-based casinos. Big deposit bonuses and free spins are always on offer. There might also be reload bonuses, cashback offers, and loyalty points for regular players.

Bigger RTPs : A higher Return to Player (RTP) percentage means a better payout rate over time. Many online gambling sites in Canada feature real-money casino games with an RTP of over 96%, which is considered quite high.

More Games: The range of online gambling games available at Canadian online casinos is another compelling reason to play. These sites often feature thousands of games from top software providers, which traditional casinos simply can't offer.

Guide to the Best Online Canadian Casinos – FAQ

Can You Win Real Money at Online Casinos in Canada?

Players can win real money at online casinos in Canada as long as they wager real money. Games like slots, online poker, and blackjack offer real cash winnings. That said, you should always make sure you’re using a licensed online casino – like the ones on our list.

Are Canadian Online Casino Sites Safe?

Canadian online casino sites are safe if they're licensed and regulated by recognized authorities. They employ advanced security measures like SSL encryption to protect player data.

Always check a site's credentials before playing, and stick to legit and legal online casinos like Spin Casino or Jackpot City.

What Are the Best Real Money Online Casinos in Canada?

Spin Casino is the best online casino in Canada overall because it offers highly engaging and high-paying slot machines, along with a generous C$1,000 sign-up bonus.

What's the Best Canadian Online Casino Bonus?

Neospin has the biggest welcome bonus in Canada by far — new players can double their first deposit up to $10,000 and receive 100 free spins.

Comparing the Top 5 Online Casinos in Canada

Spin Casino: The best online casino Canada has to offer. This online gambling site offers some of the best online casino games and biggest jackpots in the industry, combined with a great sign-up bonus worth up to C$1,000.

Jackpot City: The most legit online casino in Canada for jackpot hunters, offering 8-figure prize pools and 10 free shots to win C$1,000,000 daily. New players can claim a welcome package worth up to C$1,600 on their first four deposits.

TonyBet: An exciting option for slot fans, offering better RTP rates than most online casinos in CA. TonyBet is also a full-on sports betting platform and offers all Canadian players up to C$1,000 in welcome bonus cash at a 100% match rate and 120 free spins.

Neospin: This real-money online casino offers the biggest casino bonus available to Canadian players, going up to a whopping C$10,000 and 100 free spins. You can also use various payment methods to play online casino games here – including cryptocurrencies.

Jokersino: This casino site offers faster payouts than most Canadian online casinos – as short as 1 hour via crypto. New players can get started with a C$2,500 sign-up bonus with just 5x wagering requirements.

How to Join a Canadian Casino Site and Play Casino Games

To start playing games at the best Canadian online casinos, you only need to follow these four simple steps.

1. Create an Account

Choose a casino from our list or visit Spin Casino – our top pick

Click the 'Sign-Up' button

Fill out the information required in the registration form

Create your account

2. Validate Your Email

Check the email address you provided

Locate the email from the online casino and click the verification link

Sign in to your online casino account

3. Deposit & Claim a Bonus

Open the cashier section at the casino site

Select a payment method

Opt-in for the welcome bonus

Deposit funds into your account

4: Play Online Casino Games

Open the site's casino section and explore the games

Select a game you want to play

Have fun!

Tips and Strategies for Playing Online Casino Games in Canada

Finding the top online casinos is the essential step of this guide, but not the only one. The second part is putting together an online gambling strategy and sticking to responsible gambling practices. Here are a few tips.

Progressive Jackpot Slots : Many Canadian online casinos feature online slots with progressive jackpots. Make sure to understand the qualifying conditions, as some games require maximum bet levels for you to be able to trigger the jackpot.

Understand the RTP : The Return to Player (RTP) is a percentage that indicates the long-term expected payback of a game. Games with higher RTP typically provide better odds. In simple terms, don’t play slots with an RTP lower than 96% (excluding jackpots).

Play Games with Low House Edge : The house edge is the advantage the casino has over the player. Games like blackjack and baccarat have a lower house edge compared to others, meaning the odds are more in your favor. For example, the house edge in online blackjack can be as low as 0.28% if played with perfect strategy.

Join Several Online Casinos: Simply by registering at several online casino platforms, you will be able to claim multiple first-deposit bonuses. This will grant you a significant boost when you start gambling online.

Ready to Play at the Best Online Casinos in Canada?

Now that you know everything about the best casinos in Canada online – it’s time to make a choice and start playing.

To reiterate, Spin Casino is our top pick overall because it offers premium-tier slot games, a generous $1,000 welcome bonus – and full compatibility with all devices.

Still, these are all legit online casinos, so have another look at our list of gambling platforms and find your ideal match.

Above all, always remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer. Remember that all gaming websites are for people aged 18 and above. Not valid in Ontario.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: