Best Online Casinos in Pennsylvania for 2024

This content was provided by our sponsor, Bazoom Group. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

We’ve vetted the best online casinos in Pennsylvania, detailing the top sites for you to play at this year. We’ll take you through a range of casino games accessible in the state, covering both traditional table games and modern live dealer games, all of which can be played online from home. We’ve also included information on online casino bonuses in the US, as well as the best promos that PA has to offer.

List of the Best Online Casinos in Pennsylvania

As mentioned, our guide explores the best PA online casinos, highlighting the convenience and excitement of digital gaming. It details the extensive selection of games available, including traditional table games such as blackjack and roulette, as well as modern video slots and live dealer games.

The best online casinos in PA utilize advanced technology and intuitive interfaces to offer a gaming experience that aims to match the engagement found in physical casinos. Take a look at our list of the top 5 casino sites in Pennsylvania:

DraftKings Casino: New players have a choice between a 100% deposit match up to $100 which is awarded in casino credits, or 100% up to $2,000 in bonus funds.

BetRivers Casino: The current welcome offer is a reload bonus that can reach $500. You’ll need to use a bonus code when making your first deposit of at least $10.

BetMGM Casino: New users are greeted with two offers upon signing up - a generous $25 no deposit bonus as well as a 100% match of their first deposit up to $1,000.

Betway Casino: The current welcome bonus is of 100% up to $1000

Golden Nugget Casino: New players can enjoy a $1,000 Golden Nugget casino bonus, along with 200 complimentary spins on 88 Fortunes Megaways. This offer includes a 100% match deposit bonus, requiring a 10x wagering condition before withdrawal.

Pennsylvania Online Casinos Reviewed

Uncover the ins and outs of the best Pennsylvania online casinos. We provide an overview of why we recommend each operator, such as convenience, a wide range of games, and enticing bonuses. What’s more, Pennsylvania also offers some of the best real money casinos where you can play for real cash, and we dive into why we love them below.

While we focus on the positives, we touch upon where each casino has room for improvement. You'll be equipped with the knowledge to make an informed decision when it comes to the best online casino in PA.

DraftKings Casino

To start this PA online casinos list, DraftKings casino is a hub of thrilling games and entertainment choices, catering to players of all levels. Its modern and polished layout ensures a seamless experience for both beginners and seasoned gamblers. Whether you prefer traditional table games or innovative slot machines and live dealer options, this casino has it all. Plus, with its enticing bonuses and promotions, this casino is a top choice for those seeking a trustworthy and enjoyable online gaming destination.

Pros

The platform provides a wide range of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer options which ensures that players can find their favorite games and enjoy a diverse gaming experience. This is especially true when it comes to slot games, as DraftKings has a vast library of slots with numerous popular titles.

What makes the site even more enticing is that there are very few limits on deposits and withdrawals. This casino is also considered to have the best casino bonus of the ones listed in this review.

Cons

While one of the best Pennsylvania casinos, DraftKings casino has some drawbacks that should be mentioned. The filtering system is basic, which may not provide the level of customization that some players desire. The average withdrawal time is on the slower side, which can be frustrating for those looking to access their winnings promptly.

Lastly, the physical locations where DraftKings operates are limited, which may pose an inconvenience for players who prefer to visit a casino in person rather than play online.

BetRivers Casino

The casino known as BetRivers offers a unique gambling experience. With cutting-edge technology and a simple interface, players can easily explore and have fun with their preferred games. The casino also presents numerous promotions and bonuses to appreciate player loyalty.

Although the variety of games is a bit restricted, there's something for everyone to savor. The game collection is still considered above average and the software providers they have onboard are quite reputable.

Pros

BetRivers casino offers a multitude of advantages to its players because it boasts a fantastic rewards program that allows players to earn various perks and benefits as they continue to play. BetRivers is considered one of the best PA online casino sites as it provides a generous welcome bonus to new players, giving them a head start in their gaming experience which is always a plus.

What's more, the casino ensures the safety and security of its players by implementing multiple layers of security measures to protect their personal and financial information.

Cons

While it’s considered one of the best PA casinos online, BetRivers has some drawbacks that should be considered before deciding to play. Regular bonuses are a bit limited, so players may not have as many opportunities to take advantage of promotions and rewards. The casino also has hidden payment information, which can be frustrating for players who want to know exactly how their transactions are being processed.

BetMGM Casino

Another one of the best online PA casinos is BetMGM. This casino has a rich history that dates back to 1975, originating from the Marina Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Going with the currents of the digital age, it has now expanded its presence to various states since its online launch in 2018.

BetMGM casino offers a seamless gaming experience with over 700 games and some neat bonuses. The user-friendly interface makes navigating the site a breeze, ensuring that you can focus on what matters most - winning.

Pros

BetMGM has a solid game library catering to players with different preferences and tastes. With over 700 titles available, anyone can find something they enjoy. On top of that, the casino provides slot races that are easily accessible to casual players, adding an element of excitement and competition to the gaming experience.

BetMGM prides itself on its reliable customer support and ensuring that players can get assistance promptly whenever needed. These three perks enhance overall customer satisfaction and convenience, thus making it one of the best online PA casinos and adding to its popularity.

Cons

BetMGM lacks an advanced filtering system for games can make it challenging for players to quickly find exactly what they’re looking for. It's also worth noting that the withdrawal processing at BetMGM casino can sometimes be lengthy, causing delays in receiving winnings and potentially impacting the overall user experience.

Betway Casino

With a rich history spanning over a decade in Europe, Betway has now made its grand entrance into the US market in 2021. This renowned casino and sportsbook brings a variety of benefits to American players. Whether you're an experienced gambler or a beginner looking to test your luck, Betway Casino is an excellent choice for an enjoyable online casino experience.

Rest assured, Betway guarantees a safe and transparent gaming experience, as it operates under strict licensing and regulation. Your well-being and responsible gambling are their top priorities.

Pros

Betway Casino has a lot to offer being an established European operator with a strong reputation in the industry. One of the key advantages is the availability of Android and iOS apps, making it one of the best casino apps PA for players to enjoy their favorite games on the go. The casino also provides a rewarding welcome bonus to new players, giving them a great start to their gaming experience.

What’s more, Betway accepts mainstream payment methods as well as faster e-wallet solutions so you can choose which method you prefer. Best of all, you will not be charged for either deposits or withdrawals.

Cons

Betway Casino has limited live games available, which may be a drawback for players looking for a wide variety of options. The high wagering requirements on the welcome bonus could also make it challenging for some players to meet the necessary criteria to cash out their winnings.

Furthermore, the fact that live chat support is only accessible to registered players may be inconvenient for those who are seeking immediate assistance or information before signing up. However, where some see a disadvantage, others see room for improvement and Betway is working on these disadvantages.

Golden Nugget Casino

When talking about the best PA casinos online then Golden Nugget casino has to be mentioned. It provides a wide range of gaming choices to cater to every player's preferences. Offering a smooth gaming experience with a user-friendly interface and dependable customer support, players can immerse themselves in over 500 classic slots and table games. What’s more, they can try their luck with exclusive titles such as Golden Nugget American Roulette and Golden Nugget Blackjack.

Pros

Golden Nugget boasts an enticing sign up bonus that rewards new players. Players have access to a vast library of games, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. Another great thing about Golden Nugget is that it also provides proper search and filtering options which make it easy for players to find their favorite games.

Cons

Despite the multitude of thrilling features offered by Golden Nugget online casino, it's worth mentioning a couple of downsides. For those who wish to delve into the platform without an initial deposit, the absence of a no deposit bonus could be a drawback.

Furthermore, there has been apprehension regarding the transparency of the payment policy, which might leave some players feeling uncertain about the financial aspects of their gaming journey. Nevertheless, Golden Nugget remains steadfast as one of the best PA casino sites which provides a diverse selection of games and a trustworthy platform.

Ranking the Top Online Casinos in Pennsylvania

Choosing an operator from this Pennsylvania online casino list can seem quite overwhelming, especially to new players. There’s so much info floating around that it can be difficult to discern what is important and what can be overlooked. We dive into everything you need to know below.

Best Casino Bonus for New Players

Casino bonuses play a crucial role in attracting new players. These incentives provide players with extra funds to play with, increasing their chances of winning without risking too much of their own money.

Bonuses can come in various forms such as welcome bonuses, free spins, or cashback offers, adding excitement and value to the overall gaming experience. By offering these bonuses, casinos can differentiate themselves from competitors and create a more engaging and rewarding environment for their players.

Best Casino Bonus: DraftKings Casino

Best Variety of Games

The diversity of games offered at online casinos is not only important for new players but also for retaining existing gamblers. With a wide range of options available, players can explore different themes, styles, and gameplay mechanics to find what suits their preferences. This variety ensures that there is something for everyone, whether they enjoy classic table games like blackjack and roulette or prefer modern video slots with immersive graphics and bonus features.

Best Game Variety: BetMGM Casino

Best Casino App

Casino apps play an important role in the gambling industry as they provide a convenient platform for players to access their favorite games anytime and anywhere. These apps offer a wide range of casino games that allow users to enjoy the thrill of gambling while on the go.

Casino apps often come with exclusive bonuses and promotions not available in traditional brick-and-mortar casinos, making them even more appealing to players looking to maximize their gaming experience. Some even offer a special sign up bonus to new players in PA.

Best Casino App: Betway Casino

Best Live Dealer Platform

Live dealer platforms enhance the online casino experience by offering players a more engaging and interactive way to play. With a live person running the game, players feel like they're in a real casino, making the gameplay more exciting.

The human touch also boosts trust and credibility, as players can witness the game in real-time, erasing any concerns about fairness. Live dealer platforms promote social interaction, enabling players to chat with the dealer and fellow players, and fostering a fun and immersive environment.

Best Live Dealer Platforms: BetRivers Casino

Widest Range of Banking Options

Having a wide range of payment options is essential for online casinos because it provides convenience and flexibility for players, allowing them to choose a payment method that suits their needs. It also enhances the accessibility of online casinos which in turn attracts a larger pool of potential players from different regions and backgrounds. This inclusivity fosters a more diverse and vibrant gaming community.

What's more, by partnering with reputable payment providers, online casinos can assure their customers that their financial transactions are protected and their personal information is kept confidential.

Best Range of Banking Options: Golden Nugget Casino

Excellent RTP and Payouts

Having top-notch RTP and generous payouts is vital for online casinos as it directly impacts the overall gaming experience of players. A high RTP ensures that players have a fair chance of winning, which in turn keeps them engaged and satisfied with their gameplay.

Generous payouts not only attract new players but also retain existing ones, creating a loyal customer base for the online casino. This emphasis on excellent RTP and payouts sets a reputable online casino apart from its competitors and establishes trust with players, ultimately leading to a thriving gaming platform.

Fastest Payouts: BetMGM Casino

Available Casino Games in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania casinos offer a wide range of thrilling games that cater to the diverse preferences of players. Whether you're a fan of classic table games like blackjack and roulette or prefer the thrill of spinning the reels on slot machines, there is something for everyone. The best online casinos in PA will also offer live dealer options as well as a mobile app to keep you entertained wherever you go.

Online Slots in PA

Online slot games have become increasingly popular in Pennsylvania, offering players a convenient way to enjoy their favorite casino games from the comfort of their own homes.

The appeal of online slots lies in their accessibility and convenience, allowing players to enjoy their favorite games anytime and anywhere. Whether you prefer classic fruit machines or modern video slots with intricate graphics and animations, there is a slot game out there for everyone. You can play at your own pace, without the limitations of a physical casino.

Online Roulette in PA

With a variety of options available, players can choose from different versions of roulette to suit their preferences. Whether you prefer American Roulette, European Roulette, or French Roulette, there is something for everyone at the top PA online casinos.

Online Blackjack in PA

Blackjack is another popular casino game that has found its way to the digital realm. In Pennsylvania, blackjack can be played at each of our recommended online casinos. It follows the same rules as traditional blackjack, where players aim to have a hand value closer to 21 than the dealer without going over.

The game typically involves multiple players competing against the dealer, with each player making decisions on whether to hit, stand, double down, or split their cards. Online blackjack provides different variations of the game and various betting limits to choose from.

Live Dealer Games in PA

The best PA casinos online have recently introduced live dealer games to their libraries, providing players with a more interactive and immersive experience. These games allow players to interact with game dealers in real-time, creating a more authentic casino atmosphere from the comfort of their own homes.

Players can indulge in a wide range of options, including popular casino classics like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat where the thrill of playing against a live dealer adds an extra layer of excitement to the experience.

Other Online Games

Pennsylvania offers a diverse range of online games that cater to various interests and preferences. From thrilling action-packed adventures to mind-bending puzzles, there is something for everyone in the world of online gaming.

Whether you are a fan of strategy games that require careful planning and decision-making or prefer fast-paced multiplayer battles that test your reflexes, Pennsylvania's online gaming scene has it all.

Legal Online Gambling in Pennsylvania

Online gambling that is authorized and regulated in the state of Pennsylvania provides a safe and secure environment for individuals to participate in various forms of betting and gaming activities over the internet. By adhering to strict legal guidelines and licensing requirements, the top online casinos in PA ensure that players are protected from fraud, money laundering, and other illicit activities. This legal framework also helps to promote responsible gambling practices and provides resources for individuals who may be struggling with issues related to gambling.

Online Casino Laws in PA

In Pennsylvania, the legalization of online gambling was set in motion on October 26, 2017, when the House successfully passed a bill to make it legal. This marked a significant turning point for the state, as it opened up new opportunities for individuals to engage in online gambling activities. Following the bill's passage, slowly but surely, online gambling sites started being launched.

Certificates and State Licenses

Top PA casinos must operate legally with specific licenses and certificates issued by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. To obtain a license, operators must meet certain criteria and adhere to strict regulations set forth by the board. This ensures that online gambling in PA is conducted responsibly, protecting both players and the integrity of the industry.

Taxes on Casino Winnings

Usually, the Pennsylvania gambling tax will be the same across the board. Players will face a 24% federal tax rate on all gambling winnings, along with a 3.07% income tax rate specific to Pennsylvania. That means if you win $10,000 on football betting at the best online sportsbooks and $10,000 on slots, your sports betting taxes and your online casino tax should be identical.

Legal Gambling Age in PA

If you're looking to enjoy some games on the websites in our Pennsylvania online casino list, make sure you meet the age requirement of at least 21 years old and are physically present within the state's borders. To get started, simply sign up with a licensed online gambling site that has been given the green light by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Other Forms of Legal Online Gambling in PA

Various forms of gaming are legally authorized in PA, including the Pennsylvania Lottery, bingo, slots, table games, and other games of chance. These activities provide entertainment and opportunities for individuals to try their luck and potentially win prizes. The state has established regulations and laws to ensure that these forms of gaming are conducted fairly and responsibly, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for participants.

Online Casino Tips for Beginners

Playing at an online casino can be quite exciting, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Beginners will surely like to know a few pointers to help them have a safe and pleasant gambling experience. From learning how to choose a trusted site from a Pennsylvania online casino list to setting a budget, here are some useful tips:

Choosing a Trusted Gambling Site

When selecting one of the best PA casino sites it's crucial to research its reputation and read reviews from other users. This will give you an idea of the platform's reliability and whether it has a history of fair play and timely payouts. You should look for sites that are licensed and regulated by reputable gambling authorities, as this ensures that they adhere to strict standards and regulations.

Take into account the variety of games and betting options available, as well as the quality of customer support provided. You should also check out the site's security measures such as encryption technology to protect your information.

Understanding the Rules of the Games

Familiarize yourself with the specific rules and guidelines of each game on the best PA casino sites, such as poker, blackjack, or roulette, to take your chances to new heights. By understanding the intricacies of the games, you can make informed decisions, strategize effectively, and adapt your gameplay accordingly. It also ensures fair play and promotes a safe and responsible gambling environment for all participants.

Determining the Budget and Time Limits

Setting the budget and time limits is a crucial step when it comes to online casinos. It involves carefully deciding how much money you are willing to spend and how long you want to play for. By determining a budget, you can ensure that you don't overspend and end up in financial trouble. Similarly, setting time limits allows you to control your gambling habits and prevent excessive playing.

Responsible Playing

Apart from choosing a reliable platform, learning the rules of the games, and setting a budget and time limit, you also need to practice other aspects of responsible play. This includes taking breaks when needed and not chasing losses. By being responsible, you can maximize the fun and entertainment that online casinos offer while minimizing the risks associated with gambling.

Always Check the Terms and Conditions

Checking the terms and conditions of playing is very important as you want to adhere to the casino’s rules. It’s also very important to carefully read the terms and conditions written in the fine print when using a casino bonus since different offers will have varying incentives you must respect to be eligible for the bonus or promotion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below is a list of popular FAQ about online casinos in Pennsylvania that can be useful to both online casino beginners and veterans. You might find the answers to any remaining questions you have here, so be sure to keep on reading.

Is it safe to use online casinos in Pennsylvania?

This is a common question that many people have when considering trying their luck at virtual casinos. Yes, playing at legal PA online casinos is safe because the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board ensures that these casinos follow strict security measures to protect your personal and financial information.

Which is the best online casino in Pennsylvania?

Saying which is the best choice among Pennsylvania casinos online is impossible because that is a subjective matter. It depends on what each player looks for in an online casino. You can check out which platforms offer the best online casino promotions in PA and take your pick from those.

Do I have to pay taxes on my casino winnings in PA?

Yes, Pennsylvania law imposes income tax on residents' gambling and lottery winnings from any source. Some sources state that the threshold is $1,200 for slot machine winnings, $1,500 from Keno, and $5,000 from a poker tournament.

Do all online casinos in Pennsylvania have mobile apps?

While mobile apps are a very important feature of online casinos, not all legal PA online casinos have an app. Some casinos only have a mobile-friendly interface so you can easily switch from a desktop to a mobile device. Each of the top operators that we recommend has a reliable casino app.

Conclusion: The Top 5 PA Online Casinos to Play at Now

We ranked what we consider to be the best PA online casinos. Our team reviewed all licensed casino sites in the state and found that the following 5 outperformed all others: DraftKings, BetRivers, BetMGM, Betway, and Golden Nugget.

Apart from reviewing the pros and cons of each online casino in Pennsylvania, readers have a chance to go over some of our tips that are crucial for both new players and seasoned online casino enthusiasts alike. Our deep dive will help you to choose the best PA online casino according to what you most enjoy.

About the Author - Christopher Brunne

Christopher Brunne, a Boston native, embodies the city's dynamic energy, particularly through his massive love for sports. As an avid supporter of the Boston Celtics, he revels in the highs of cheering on his team. Beyond being a spectator, Christopher finds joy and camaraderie in playing basketball himself, which fueled his pursuit of a sports journalism degree to hone his storytelling skills.

With years of experience in sports writing, Christopher's articles transcend mere statistics, delving into the emotional and dynamic facets that make sports captivating. He also founded a sports betting and gambling portal to share his insights and assist others in making informed choices when gambling online. Outside of his digital endeavors, Christopher's world revolves around his cherished family, residing in Boston with his wife and young child, where every moment spent together is treasured above all else.