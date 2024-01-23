Best Online Psychics in 2024: Accurate, Real Reading Sites Reviewed

This content is from our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

Are psychics real?

The only way to truly know is to get an online psychic reading.

That’s where we come in. We’ve done some deep research and come up with a list of the best websites with the best online psychics.

All you need to do is take a moment and check them out.

We predict the best psychics online will await you on the other end.

Best Online Psychics

First Look

If you’ve ever had déjà vu or thought about someone and then they called, you’ve had a taste of the psychic world.

If you want to discover how deep the rabbit hole really goes, the next step is to get an online psychic reading from a professional.

Once you’ve spoken to the best online psychics, the world will never be the same again.

It’ll be deeper and more inspiring.

1. Purple Garden – Best Online Psychics Overall

Pros

1,000+ psychics

Voted most accurate readings

$10 matching credit

Transcripts for text and voice readings

Bilingual English/Spanish

Cons

No free minutes for new customers

If you’re looking for the best online psychics and the most accurate psychic readings, Purple Garden’s customers will tell you it’s right here, along with multiple formats, discounts, and more.

Features

With over 1,000 of the best psychics online, Purple Garden has a reader available for whatever you want to know.

There’s also a wide variety of reading types and subjects, along with multiple formats like online chat, video calls, and voice readings via your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

The easy-to-use search filter offers lists of "Most Accurate," "Trending," and "Top Rated" psychics, as well as a weekly "Staff Pick."

Once you have a reader, prices start at $0.99 per minute, and there’s a $10 credit for all new customers.

The Purple Garden site can also be changed to Spanish by clicking "Language" in the main menu.

Best Purple Garden Psychics

Phoenix Lux is a fast and accurate tarot reader specializing in love. She’s done over 9,500 readings with 4,000+ positive reviews.

Mystic Fairy is a pure psychic who reads without tools. Her specialty is oracle guidance, and she has over 13,000 readings and 4,600 positive reviews.

Who Should Use Purple Garden?

Anyone looking for accurate psychic readings, a choice of 5 different formats, multiple language options, and low prices should take the time for a stroll in Purple Garden.

>>Get a $10 credit on Purple Garden

2. Kasamba – Best Psychics Online for Love

Pros

Over 20 years online

Best Match Guarantee

50% off your first reading

Satisfaction Guarantee up to $50

Best online psychics specialized in love

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours

If love has been an issue for you lately, Kasamba has straightened people’s romantic dilemmas online for over 20 years with sensitive, compassionate, and practical advice.

Features

Whether you’re looking for new love or trying to get through a divorce or breakup, Kasamba has a wide choice of readings and the best online psychics to get you through it.

To get started, a Best Match Guarantee gives you 3 free minutes with 3 different psychics until you find the right one.

Once you’ve chosen one of their best online psychics, you’ll get another 3 minutes free and 50% off your first reading.

If you’re unhappy with your session, Kasamba also features the best Satisfaction Guarantee online that will let you reclaim up to $50 worth of time with another reader.

Best Kasamba Psychics

Empyreal Mira is a tarot reader who specializes in helping people get through breakups and find healing. She has over 1,500 satisfied customer reviews.

Advisor Rainbow is a relationship specialist and LGBTQ+-friendly psychic. She has over 7,700 satisfied customer reviews on Kasamba.

Who Should Use Kasamba?

If your heart is trying to expand and find love or heal from a relationship wound, there is an army of the best psychics online at Kasamba to help you and your budget manage it all.

>>Get 3 free minutes on Kasamba

3. Keen - #1 Online Psychic Reading App

Pros

"Readings 101" to help you prepare

1,700+ online psychics

3 minutes free

10 minutes for $1.99

Dependable mobile app

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions.

If you want to look at the numbers, Keen has been around for 20+ years, has over 1,700 of the best psychics online, and you can reach them 24/7 via their dependable mobile app.

Features

With so many of the best online psychics available, it’s a good thing Keen's Articles section has the "Readings 101" feature to help you out. It has everything you need to know about readings, from finding the right psychic to asking the right questions.

Once you pick a reader, Keen will give you 3 minutes free with your initial reading and another 10 minutes for only $1.99.

If you don’t think you have time for a reading, perhaps Keen’s dependable mobile app can help you figure it out with access 24/7 from wherever including callbacks if your psychic is busy.

Best Keen Psychics

Readings by Rayna is an energy healer and intuitive. She’s done over 7.900 readings with a 4.9/5 overall customer rating.

The Queen of Love is just that, with a kind heart to match. She has done over 28,000 readings with a 4.9/5 overall customer rating.

Who Should Use Keen?

If you’re always on the go, Keen has the best online psychics to keep up with you wherever you are and whatever you need in the way of advice, insight, and guidance.

It’s a crazy world, but Keen can help you stay abreast with its 24/7 service.

>>Get 3 free minutes on Keen

4. AskNow – Best Psychics Online for Tarot

Pros

New VIP club

Best $1 per minute deals

5 free master minutes

17+ years online

The go-to for tarot readings

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee only covers 5 minutes

AskNow has been online for more than 17 years, providing its customers timely advice and wise guidance.

If you have a problem, they likely have a tarot expert available for an online psychic reading to help you spot that light at the end of the tunnel.

Features

Besides their tarot card readings, AskNow also has some great new customer deals. For example, they have the most significant $1 per minute deal online for 40 minutes and 5 free minutes with your first reading.

There’s also a new program known as the VIP Club.

For only $36 per month, you get monthly free psychic readings with the best online psychics, spiritual videos, members-only horoscopes and articles, and guided meditation videos.

If you’re looking for a way to supplement the insights you’ll receive in your online psychic reading with some positive follow-up you can do, this is it.

Best AskNow Psychics

Michael Ryan is a psychic channeler who specializes in bringing people together. He’s done over 19,000 readings with a whole slew of 5-star ratings.

Diva Vida is a spiritual reader specializing in love and relationships. She’s done over 33,000 readings and can lead you to a deeper understanding.

Who Should Use AskNow?

If you want to know what you can do to develop your spirituality beyond what the best psychics online tell you, the new VIP program at AskNow could be your roadmap.

>>Get 5 free minutes at AskNow

5. California Psychics – Best Phone Psychic Readings

Pros

Online since 1995

Online chat and phone readings

Multiple $1 per minute packages

Most screened online psychics

Karma rewards program

Cons

No video option

Back in 1995, California Psychics had an idea to provide people with the best psychics online for an affordable price.

It’s now 28 years later, and they’re still going strong with some of the most highly screened and best psychics online to help people deal with everything from career to love and more.

Features

Offering the best online psychics via phone and chat, California Psychics has a wide array of readings and an efficient, comprehensive search filter to help it all make sense.

Once you find the right psychic, California Psychics will help you "discover the joy of certainty" with three 20-minute packages that’ll save you as much as $170 below standard rates.

There’s also a Karma Rewards program for frequent customers that lets you accumulate discount points based on your purchases.

Best California Psychics Advisors

One of the site’s best online psychics, Usha is an empath and spirit channeler with over 8,700 readings and a 4.7/5 overall rating.

Another of California Psychics's best online psychics is Eldon, a pure clairvoyant with over 3,900 readings and a 4.7/5 overall rating.

Who Should Use California Psychics?

If you’re looking for the best online psychics that are what they claim to be, California Psychics has taken the time to screen theirs accordingly, plus make them affordable.

>>Get $1 per minute on California Psychics

6. Purple Ocean – Best for Video Psychic Readings

Pros

Custom video readings

Free phone app

All readings $10

1-hour delivery service

Live readings available

Cons

Readings only via phone

There’s a new way to talk to the best online psychics at Purple Ocean.

It’s customized, inexpensive, and will address a single question directly and thoughtfully. Sound intriguing? Keep reading.

Features

Purple Ocean is an app that’s free to download from either the Apple Store or Google Play.

It operates by selecting from a list of the best online psychics and then submitting a question through the link on their profile.

You’ll receive a personalized video sent directly to your smartphone or tablet within 24 hours for only $10.

There’s also a 1-hour service for an extra $5.

We think it’s a convenient and affordable way to try out some of the best online psychics without committing to a full, live reading.

This brings us to the fact that live video readings are also available on Purple Ocean, but they’re done via the Purple Garden site and will be charged differently.

Best Purple Ocean Psychics

Son of Sirius is a 5th-generation spiritual advisor on all subjects. He has over 1,100 positive reviews and a 99.9% on-time delivery rate.

Lara 11 is a psychic tarot reader with over 1,300 positive reviews and a 99.2% on-time delivery rate.

Who Should Use Purple Ocean?

For those who only have a single question and don’t want to get stuck with high per-minute rates, Purple Ocean lets you get right to the point with the best psychics online for just $10.

>>Get a $10 reading at Purple Ocean

7. Psychic Source – Best Medium Psychic Readings

Pros

Over 65 psychic mediums

Multiple $1 per minute deals

3 minutes free

"Find a Psychic" Filter

Online over 30 years

Cons

Free minutes only for new customers

We’ve all lost someone. If you’re missing a departed loved one, Psychic Source has the best psychics online for medium readings. Plus, with over 30 years of experience, you can trust they have the wisdom to know how you feel.

Features

The fast and easy "Find a Psychic" filter will quickly connect you with the best online psychics in moments. Just answer a few quick multiple-choice questions, and you’re on your way.

If you’re a first-timer, you’ll get the first 3 minutes of your initial reading free and access to a trio of discount $1 per minute deals.

If it’s a medium you’re looking for, you’re in good hands. That’s because Psychic Source has over 65 of the best online psychics who specialize in nothing but medium readings. They’re dependable and will help you find the closure and healing you need.

Best Psychic Source Psychics

Devi is a friendly, focused medium who feels your pain and will work with it. She’s done over 11,000 readings and understands family dynamics.

Hope is a medium who will strive to bring you what her name says. One of the site's best online psychics, she’s done over 25,000 readings.

Who Should Use Psychic Source?

Anyone experiencing the grief of losing a loved one is someone who can benefit from an online psychic reading with one of Psychic Source’s compassionate and affordable psychic mediums.

>>Get 3 free minutes at Psychic Source

8. Oranum – Best Online Psychics for Live Chat

Pros

Best free live video chat

$9.99 free credit

Readings start at $0.99 per minute

Free spiritual content

Customers vote for top online psychics

Cons

The"Coins" payment system can be confusing for new customers

If you want to connect with the best online psychics for free, the live chat room at Oranum is the ticket.

And since customers vote for the best online psychics weekly, you’ll always know who’s hot and who’s not among the current advisors.

Features

The free live chat room at Oranum gives you one free chat question with as many of the best online psychics as you’d like, which is a great way to try out readers.

Once you’ve decided on one, you’ll get a free $9.99 credit with your first online psychic reading and some of the lowest prices per minute anywhere, starting at only $0.99.

However, Oranum isn’t just about psychic readings or the best psychics online. They’re also a spiritual community, with many readers offering free esoteric content on their profiles.

That means besides a great online psychic reading, you can also pursue your spiritual education at Oranum.

Best Oranum Psychics

OraPredictar is a clairvoyant specializing in relationship readings. Currently she’s one of the best online psychics in Oranum’s monthly customer voting.

PetraPrimeLight is a numerologist who can help you find the life you’ve always dreamed of. Currently, she’s one of Oranum’s best online psychics for the month.

Who Should Use Oranum?

If you need an online psychic reading but you’re on a budget, Oranum’s a site willing to give you all the free chat minutes you need to get started.

>>Get a $9.99 free credit on Oranum

9. Psychic Oz – Best Psychics Online for Spiritual Readings

Pros

#1 for Spiritual readings

$1 per minute

3 minutes free

Satisfaction Guarantee for 20 minutes

Readings by phone, chat, video, and email

Cons

Only 1 question per email

If life seems like more of a mystery than usual, perhaps you’re ready for a deeper examination of yourself with a spiritual psychic reading.

If that’s the case, we’d recommend going down the yellow brick road and meeting some of the best psychics online at Psychic Oz.

Features

With all their best online psychics grouped into convenient categories like customer favorites, staff picks, and rising stars, finding the right reader is easy on Psychic Oz.

You can even fine-tune things down to the subject, tool, and ability you’d like your psychic to excel at.

We’d recommend the spiritual readings as the best all-around session for whatever ails you, and if you’re new, you can get started for as low as $1 per minute with the first 3 minutes free.

Best Psychic Oz Psychics

Zen is a gifted psychic medium and clairvoyant. She has over 445 onsite reviews with a perfect 5.0 overall rating.

Karina is a gifted clairvoyant and channeler. She has over 200 online reviews with a 4.9/5 overall rating.

Who Should Use Psychic Oz?

With just over 100 psychics available, Psychic Oz is the perfect place for an intimate, affordable, and enlightening spiritual reading with some of the best online psychics anywhere.

>>Get 3 minutes free on Psychic Oz

10. Mysticsense - #1 for LGBTQ+ Psychic Readings

Pros

750 of the best online psychics

Best LGBTQ+ readings

5 minutes free

Multiple contact methods are available

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

Not all advisors do phone, chat, and video readings

Mysticsense is a relative newcomer to the online psychic reading scene, but they more than make up for it with some exciting new ideas.

For example, they’re the first online psychic reading site to have a dedicated category for LGBTQ+ psychic readings.

Features

With over 750 of the best online psychics, Mysticsense has an expert available to deal with whatever you need, from career advice to relationship insights, predictions, and more.

They also have a wide variety of psychic readings available via online chat, phone, and video, with prices for a reading starting as low as $1.15 per minute.

Plus, all new customers get 5 minutes free and the protection of a Satisfaction Guarantee just in case the psychic you choose should have an uncharacteristically bad day.

Best Mysticsense Psychics

Greg Colt is a top psychic who is also a life coach. As a result, his 620+ reviews reflect an all-around comprehensive approach when it comes to his specialized LGBTQ+ readings.

Ailish is another reader specializing in LGBTQ+ readings, with her 200+ reviews revealing a focus on clarity for a better, brighter, and more self-aware future.

Who Should Use Mysticsense?

While their best online psychics can handle almost any problem, if you’re an LGBTQ+ individual who wants to talk with someone who understands, Mysticsense is your safe place.

>>Get 5 free minutes on Mysticsense

11. Purple Tides – Reading with Multiple Advisors at Once

Pros

Free app for iOS or Android

Highly screened psychics

5 psychic perspectives at once

$5 per reading

Answers in 24 hours or your money back

Cons

Videos are pre-recorded

Purple Tides is a new mobile app that gives you custom psychic readings by several of the best online psychics at once.

Features

The Purple Tides experience begins with you submitting a question in writing to the site. Afterward, your inquiry will be forwarded to 5 of the best online psychics for their opinion.

Next, you will receive all 5 answers within 24 hours. Once that happens, it’ll be up to you to decide which makes the most sense for your circumstances.

The whole thing costs only $5, and if you don’t get all your answers back within 24 hours, it’s free.

Unlike other psychic services where different readers have different prices, all multiple psychic readings on Purple Tides cost only $5.

Best Purple Tides Psychics

There’s no need for you to browse or choose any psychics. Five of Purple Tides' best online psychics will automatically look at every question submitted to the site.

Who Should Use Purple Tides?

If you’ve ever ended up with the wrong psychic and wished you’d chosen another, Purple Tides eliminates that by giving you 5 different psychic opinions for just $5.

>>Get a reading for $5 on Purple Tides

What Is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading consists of consulting with someone who has psychic abilities so they can offer meaningful guidance, advice, and insights into your problems.

Back in the day, psychic readings used to occur only in person, although now the vast majority of psychic readings take place online.

Psychic Reading Sessions You’ll Find Online

Now that much of the world is connected to the internet, all the best online psychics are only a cursor click away.

Here is a small sample of the many types of psychic readings that are currently offered online.

Tarot Readings

The Tarot is a deck of 78 cards whose images contain a great deal of esoteric and spiritual symbolism.

Tarot readings are perhaps the most popular form of online psychic reading done by the best online psychics.

Fortune Telling

Fortune telling is an online psychic reading where the reader predicts the individuals and situations that will likely appear in the future.

Most psychic readings include some element of fortune-telling.

Love Readings

Love is the most popular subject the best psychics online tackle. Whether it involves searching for new love and dating or surviving a breakup or divorce, love is on most people’s minds when it comes to getting psychic readings online.

Dream Interpretation

Dream interpretation is a form of online psychic reading where the best online psychics decipher the meanings behind the images and stories we remember from our dreams.

Mediumship

Mediums are pure psychics with the ability to communicate with the spirits of the dead. If you wish to connect with or check in on the spirit of a departed loved one, psychic mediums are the best online psychics to help you.

Numerology Readings

Numerology is the occult art of using numbers and the alphabet to discover the underlying spiritual energy in a person’s name, birth date, and more.

Numerology is used by many of the best psychics online to determine how a person’s destiny might unfold.

Astrology Readings

Astrology readings consist of looking at the current positions of the planets and then determining how they might affect your life. Astrologers are among the best online psychics when it comes to choosing the right time to start a project or proceed with a course of action.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

Best Online Psychics - Our Selection Criteria

Not all online psychic reading sites are the same. Here are some of the things we looked at when it came to determining which sites had the best psychics online.

Psychics Screening Process

To make sure that you will be working with the best online psychics, we made it a point to check that the sites we chose screen and test all their readers ahead of time.

It’s the best way to ensure an accurate, quality reading.

Contact Methods

How you receive your reading is an integral part of working with the best online psychics. We ensured that the online psychic reading sites we chose offer multiple formats for psychic readings, such as online chat, phone, video, and voice readings.

Psychic Specialties

The top online psychic reading sites usually offer various reading types and subjects. We ensured that each platform on our list has a good selection of the best online psychics specializing in multiple topics.

Discounts and Promotions

Readings with the best online psychics are usually charged by the minute. That means a reading can get expensive very quickly if you're not careful.

We checked to ensure each platform offers new and continuing customers discounts, free minutes, and promotions for readings with their best online psychics.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Even the best psychics online can have a bad day. Therefore, we ensured each site had a satisfaction guarantee in case any of their best online psychics weren’t at their best.

Usually, these guarantees will refund you with time to be used toward another reading rather than a cash refund.

Years of Experience

In our research, we found that the best online psychic reading sites are those that have been around the longest. That’s because it takes a while to figure out what your customers want and then be able to deliver it consistently.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

Benefits of Online Psychic Readings

The internet has made many things much easier than they used to be. A specific case in point would be an online psychic reading.

Here are some ways that speaking with the best online psychics holds a distinct advantage over old-school face-to-face readings.

Less Pressure

Because you’re charged by the minute to talk with the best online psychics, it’s possible to end an online reading whenever you want.

That way, if you’re uncomfortable, you won’t be charged for any more time than you’ve used. In-person readings can leave you stuck with as much as an hour's fee with no refunds.

More Convenience

It’s possible to talk with the best psychics online anywhere you can get a wireless connection. That means you can have a reading with the best online psychics from the comfort of your home or on the go, any time you choose.

Variety of Options to Choose From

With literally hundreds of the best online psychics to choose from, it’s possible for the top psychic websites to offer a wide array of reading types and subjects.

From astrology to tarot and career to love, there’s a cornucopia of readings and subjects available to explore online.

Flexible Communication Channels

On the top sites, the best online psychics are usually available in various formats, including online chat, phone, video, and voice calls.

Anonymity

When you speak with any of the best online psychics at a top site, your identity, information, appearance, and even your voice can be kept entirely anonymous.

Access to Global Talent

Because the best online psychics work remotely, it is possible to speak with psychics from all over the world. In fact, some online sites like Purple Garden even have multi-lingual platforms so you can receive a reading in whatever language you speak.

Enticing Promotions and Discount Deals

Sites featuring the best online psychics almost uniformly offer their customers special discounts, free minutes, rewards programs, and more.

Customer Reviews and Feedback

Every one of the best online psychics on the major sites has transparent reviews in their profiles so you can see what their customers say about the services they offer.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

First Online Psychic Reading - Beginner’s Guide

If it’s your first reading, here are some essential tips for preparing to talk with the best online psychics.

Prepare your questions beforehand. Don’t try to improvise while the clock is ticking.

Find yourself a quiet and private place.

Check your equipment in advance. Make sure headphones, etc., are all working.

Meditate or do some relaxation exercises in advance to calm yourself.

Prepare to take notes or see if the site offers free transcripts or voice tapes of readings.

FAQs on the Best Online Psychics

Here are some popular questions asked by people about the best online psychics.

How Can I Verify the Authenticity of Online Psychics?

There are two ways to verify the authenticity of the best psychics online.

Make sure the site screens all their psychic readers ahead of time.

Read the customer reviews of all the best psychics online you’re interested in.

How Much Do Online Psychic Readings Cost?

Readings with the best online psychics can run anywhere from $0.99 per minute and less to as much as $29.99 per minute and more.

Can the Best Online Psychics Be Trusted?

Yes, the best online psychics can be trusted if the site they’re on tests readers ahead of time and the reader has excellent online customer reviews.

When Is the Best Time To Get a Psychic Reading?

The best time to talk with the best psychics online is when you feel ready to hear something new and then take action to remedy a problem.

How Can You Tell if Your Psychic Reader Is Legitimate?

There are a few simple ways to tell if your psychic reader is legitimate.

They get right into the reading without much introductory small talk.

They make you feel like they know you and pick up quickly on people in your life.

They keep a positive outlook and don’t try to scare you with talk about being surrounded by negative energy or curses.

They offer actionable advice to help you improve.

Are There Psychics That Offer Free Readings?

Yes, many of the best online psychics on professional sites offer free minutes to first-time customers as an incentive to schedule a longer reading.

How Long Does an Average Psychic Reading Session Last?

An average session with the best psychics online lasts about 10-15 minutes.

How Accurate Are Online Psychics?

Many of the best online psychics are very accurate. In fact, the customers at Purple Garden have voted that the readers on that site give the most accurate readings online.

Wrapping Up

If you require guidance regarding something that has you stressed out, hopefully, the best online psychics reviews we’ve shared here have been helpful.

Whether you’re falling in or out of love, need a job, or are trying to advance a career, the best psychics online can open up new ways of thinking about your goals and how to attain them.

Here’s a recap of our top 2 picks to refresh your memory.

Purple Garden is #1.

Their customers have voted them as having the "most accurate readings online." They also offer multiple formats, a bilingual platform, standard low prices, and a $10 credit.

Kasamba is #2.

They have the best love readings, online psychics free for the most minutes, and the biggest satisfaction guarantee.

All that’s left now is to consult your intuition and pick the online psychic site that feels right for you.

Good luck.