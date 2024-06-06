Psychic Reading in 2024: Top 13 Platforms Ranked & Reviewed

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

In ancient times, people consulted psychics for spiritual advice when things didn’t seem to make sense. Nowadays, modern life is still every bit as mysterious, which is why getting a psychic reading online has become a viable form of healing and guidance for contemporary folks, too.

If you’re facing difficult conundrums in your life, discover the best online sites where you can find an accurate and affordable psychic reading, starting with our #1 pick, Purple Garden .

Psychic Reading: Best Online Platforms in 2024

No matter what type of online psychic reading you’re in search of, we have it covered. From psychics without tools to tarot cards, astrology, medium readings, multiple formats, and more, we’ll show you where to find the best psychic reading online.

1. Purple Garden - Best Psychic Reading Site Overall

Pros

Multiple formats available

Many customers agree it has the most accurate readings

$10 matching credit

Available in English and Spanish

Cons

Different prices for video, phone, and chat sessions

Overview

With 1,000+ psychics, multiple formats, transparent customer reviews, and a bilingual English and Spanish platform, Purple Garden is our top pick for people searching for the "best psychic reading near me."

Why Choose Purple Garden?

According to thousands of customer reviews, Purple Garden gives the most accurate psychic readings online. You can conveniently access the platform through their Purple Garden app.

For example, one Reddit user on the r/psychicsonline considers Purple Garden as one of the best online psychic reading sites.

How to Get a Reading on Purple Garden

Since it’s frequently included in such lists as "voted most accurate," "trending," "top-rated," and "pick of the week," finding a psychic is easy on Purple Garden. Just browse the profiles on the site to pick the psychic with the specialization that matches your needs.

Prices & Deals

Reading prices start as low as $0.99 per minute , and all new customers get an automatic $10 matching credit.

Our Take

From its customer-voted top psychics to convenient formats, low prices, and a bilingual platform, Purple Garden makes it easy for you to get an online psychic reading from start to finish.

2. Keen - Best Psychic Mobile App

Pros

5 minutes for $1

2,000+ Keen psychics

"Ultimate Guide to Psychic Readings"

Keen rewards program

Cons

No free minutes

Overview

With more than 2,000 psychics and the most dependable mobile app, getting an excellent "psychic reading near me" is easy on Keen no matter where you are.

Why Choose Keen?

For years, Keen has guided millions to finding their unique personal truth. No matter what your dilemma, there’s a sensitive and accurate Keen psychic that can help

In one of its Trustpilot reviews , one user shared that her advisor gave her an amazingly accurate reading on her family situation.

How to Get a Reading on Keen

If it’s your first psychic reading, Keen’s "Ultimate Guide to Psychic Reading" can show you everything from how to pick the right advisor to the perfect questions to ask.

Prices & Deals

All new customers on Keen will get the first 5 minutes of their initial reading for only $1.

Our Take

With a network of over 2,000 psychics and a dependable mobile app allowing you full access to all of Keen’s online features—including callbacks—you can depend on this site 24/7.

3. Kasamba - Best Free Love Psychic Reading

Pros

Over 20 years online

Best match guarantee

70% off your first reading

Satisfaction guarantee up to $50

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours

Overview

From dating and relationship advice on your soulmate and breakups, Kasamba excels as a site that offers free psychic reading for love matters.

Why Choose Kasamba?

If budget is a concern, Kasamba’s best match guarantee gives you 3 free minutes with 3 different psychics. You’ll also get $20 free for a $10 deposit.

Ken’s Trustpilot review commends how most of the psychics on the platform are consistent with their readings.

How to Get a Reading on Kasamba

Simply choose a category from the menu bar on the home page. Then, you’ll be presented with a detailed list of psychics complete with customer reviews.

Prices & Deals

If your psychic reading ever disappoints you, Kasamba has the largest satisfaction guarantee online that refunds up to $50 worth of time. And don’t forget that for a $10 deposit, you’ll get $20 worth of psychic reading credit.

Our Take

With 3 free minutes online and a welcome bonus of $20*, being a new customer on Kasamba is like winning a psychic reading lottery.

4. Everclear - Most Personalized Psychic Reading Online

Pros

3-minute free psychic reading online

Expertly curated list of readers

Totally personalized psychic readings

Satisfaction guarantee up to $25

Cons

No video option available

Overview

Everclear was created by experts who wanted to make your psychic reading as personalized as possible. Your problems are unique, and your psychic reading should be too.

Why Choose Everclear?

Everclear first explores who you are and what you want before matching you with a psychic; thus, there’s a brief questionnaire exploring your needs and personality.

One user says on Trustpilot that the psychics gave him and his wife helpful advice, although it was challenging to find an available psychic at first.

How to Get a Reading on Everclear

After your registration, you can either choose from the top advisors Everclear suggests, or browse through their 500+ psychics.

Prices & Deals

Every new customer on Everclear gets a 3-minute reading at no charge by advisors that are evaluated twice in 7 different categories to ensure the quality of their service and your satisfaction.

Our Take

The most important factor in your reading is your connection with the psychic. Everclear agrees and tries to make your online psychic reading as customized as possible.

5. California Psychics - Best Phone Psychic Reading

Pros

Online since 1995

Packages of $1 per minute

Best screened phone psychics

Karma Rewards program

Cons

No video option

Overview

Since 1995, California Psychics has had highly screened psychics, the best phone readings , and discounts for both new and loyal customers.

Why Choose California Psychics?

One reason would be the company’s 29 years online. Another would be the fact that it only accepts 2% of the psychics who apply to read for them.

Another compelling reason is the glowing feedback from some customers. For instance, Brenda’s Trustpilot review highlights how she always finds each psychic reading to be spot on, giving her positive reinforcement and clarity.

How to Get a Reading on California Psychics

With convenient lists of customer favorites, staff picks, and rising stars, plus a search engine that lets you filter for topics, abilities, tools, and style, the right psychic is only a click away.

Prices & Deals

New customers get to choose between three 20-minute packages starting at $1 per minute, while the Karma Rewards program provides ongoing discounts for repeat customers.

Our Take

California Psychics has 29 years of experience, new and repeat customer discounts, and highly screened psychics. It’s definitely a great choice if you prefer a phone psychic reading to video sessions.

6. Sanctuary - Best for Chat Readings

Pros

5 minutes for $4.99

Ideal for online chat readings

Free tarot card and horoscope features

135+ psychic advisors

Cons

Only psychic chat readings available

Overview

If you like the anonymity and easy access of the chat format, then Sanctuary is probably your best online psychic reading option.

Why Choose Sanctuary?

With 4 types of psychic chat readings—including astrology, tarot, psychics without tools, and energy healing—Sanctuary is an easy platform to obtain psychic advice and guidance.

Several users on the r/astrology subreddit agree that Sanctuary is a good, solid app run by real astrologers.

How to Get a Reading on Sanctuary

All you need to sign up is an email, Apple, or Google account. The reader profiles are simple to access and include full reader backgrounds, pricing, and customer reviews.

Prices & Deals

New customers get the first 5 minutes of their initial reading for only $4.99, in addition to automated horoscopes and A.I. tarot card readings at no charge.

Our Take

Nothing is better for on-the-go readings than chat, and Sanctuary has highly screened psychics available 24/7 to make that happen.

7. Psychic Source - Best Medium Psychic Reading

Pros

35 years online

Best for psychic medium readings

3 minutes free

3 $1 per minute deals

Cons

Discounts are only for new customers

Overview

Like the blind seer Tiresias in the Odyssey, Psychic Source is the old prophet among online psychic reading sites with over 35 years of experience.

Why Choose Psychic Source?

If you’ve recently lost a loved one, Psychic Source is an established online site for psychic medium readings to help you address your grief and start healing.

One user’s Trustpilot review emphasizes how the psychic quickly understood her, giving her good feedback, insight, and support.

How to Get a Reading on Psychic Source

The advanced filter lets you select a psychic in various ways: through format, specialties, subjects, tools, and reading style. There are also staff picks recommended if you’re a first timer and overwhelmed by the selection process.

Prices & Deals

New customers are eligible for 3 different reading packages of $1 per minute, plus 3 free minutes to start.

Our Take

If you’re looking for an experienced site with great mediums and multiple discounts, Psychic Source is a tried and tested, true classic for getting a top online psychic reading.

8. AskNow - Top Tarot Psychic Reading Online

Pros

19 years online

5 free minutes for newbies

$1 per minute deals

Focuses on online tarot readings

Cons

5-minute satisfaction guarantee

Overview

AskNow has the best tarot card services to help provide new insight and meaning to whatever may be vexing you in life.

Why Choose AskNow?

With 19 years online and renowned experts with tarot and other psychic reading cards, AskNow is a sure bet if you’re searching for answers now.

In a Trustpilot review by Mariana L. , she explains that she used to be a skeptic but was impressed by her psychic’s extremely accurate reading.

How to Get a Reading on AskNow

The easy filter lets you choose based on reading type, price, and category. There’s also a Psychic Spotlight feature that showcases 12 top psychics if you don’t have time to browse.

Prices & Deals

There are 30 and 40-minute deals of $1 per minute, plus 5 minutes free when you sign up for either.

Our Take

For tarot reading, free and discounted minutes deals, and a generation of experience, AskNow is one of the true old standbys for a free online psychic reading.

9. Oranum - Free Live Chat With Multiple Psychics

Pros

Readings start at $0.99 per minute

Automatic $9.99 credit

Free live video chat room

Got the best online psychics vote by customers

Cons

Confusing "coins" payment system

Overview

Considering itself a spiritual community rather than a psychic site, Oranum is the only site on our list that presents a live all-video format.

Why Choose Oranum?

If you prefer an old school face-to-face psychic reading, then Oranum is for you. Their live video chat room allows you 1 free question with multiple psychics .

According to business encounter’s Trustpilot review , the insightful readings on Oranum are better than other places he tried before.

How to Get a Reading on Oranum

The comprehensive search filter lets you select a psychic reading based on multiple categories, with readings available in English, French, Spanish, Italian, and German.

Prices & Deals

The live chat room allows you to try multiple psychics at no charge before choosing, and every new customer gets an automatic $9.99 credit with their first scheduled reading.

Our Take

Oranum’s live chat room lets you try out psychics at no charge before choosing, plus the $9.99 credit will end up being the best cheap reading online for video sessions.

10. PsychicOz - Most Versatile Psychic Reading Service

Pros

Multiple channels are available for psychic readings

3 free minutes

Discounts of $0.99 per minute

Satisfaction guarantee for 20 minutes

Cons

Only one question per email

Overview

Offering psychic readings via phone, online chat, video call, and email, PsychicOz has over 100 highly screened psychics providing a wide selection of readings and topics.

Why Choose PsychicOz?

With dependable, experienced readers, low prices, discounts, and free minutes, PsychicOz is nurturing for both your spirit and budget.

It’s not surprising that PsychicOz makes it to the list of the best psychic readings sites in the r/reviewsofreddit subreddit .

How to Get a Reading on PsychicOz

There’s a highly detailed search filter—along with browsable categories like customer favorites, staff picks, and rising stars—that help you look for the right psychic.

Prices & Deals

There are 10 and 15-minute deals of $0.99 per minute for new customers, plus 3 free minutes to start.

Our Take

Not only does PsychicOz have highly screened psychics, new customer discounts, and free minutes, but you can get a psychic reading through the channel you’re most comfortable with, whether it be email, chat, video, or phone.

11. Purple Ocean - Best Custom Video Readings

Pros

Free phone app

All readings at $10

Custom video psychic readings

1 hour delivery service

Cons

Readings only via the phone app

Overview

Purple Ocean is a free app that connects with Purple Garden and allows you to browse through hundreds of top online psychics and receive a custom video response to a written question.

Why Choose Purple Ocean?

All readings are customized to specifically address your question with no fluff or wasted time. Plus, all readings are only $10.

One user, Jessica praises Purple Ocean in her Trustpilot review as an amazing company with top advisors who have years of experience.

How to Get a Reading on Purple Ocean

Pick your psychic, submit a written question via the link provided, and you’ll receive your response within 24 hours or there’s no charge. There’s also a rush service available for an extra $5.

Prices & Deals

All custom video readings are 3 minutes in length and always cost only $10.

Our Take

This is a great way to try out various readers on the cheap until you find the right one for a full length reading through Purple Garden.

12. Mysticsense - Best Psychic Reading for LGBTQ People

Pros

870+ online psychics

5 minutes free

Satisfaction guarantee

Multiple contact methods available

Cons

Not all advisors do phone, chat, and video readings

Overview

As one of the newer psychic reading sites, Mysticsense is the only platform in our review with a dedicated category for LGBTQ readings.

Why Choose Mysticsense?

With multiple formats (including video), Mysticsense has over 870 psychics offering a wide selection of readings, free horoscopes, and more.

In Alexandra Engler’s review on Trustpilot , she describes it as an amazing platform for those looking for spiritual guidance from spiritually gifted psychics.

How to Get a Reading on Mysticsense

The user-friendly search filter lets you select psychics based on badges, specialties, tools, and reading style. Signing up is easy and can be done with only an email.

Prices & Deals

All new customers get 5 minutes free with their first reading. Additionally, there are also perks like horoscopes and A.I. tarot readings at no charge.

Our Take

If you’re looking for a quality reading that won’t be heavy on your budget, Mysticsense has over 870 psychics that cover multiple topics, including the LGBTQ readings online.

13. Purple Tides - Best Single-Question App

Pros

Various psychic perspectives at once

$5 per reading

Free app for iOS or Android

Highly screened psychics

Cons

Videos are pre-recorded

Overview

Rather than picking a psychic, Purple Tides asks you to submit a written question and then forwards it to multiple psychics for their opinions.

Why Choose Purple Tides?

A consensus reading eliminates the stress of shopping for the right psychic and instead lets you benefit from the insights of several psychics.

While it’s challenging to find Reddit and Trustpilot reviews for this app, most Purple Tides reviewers on the Google Play store appreciate the multiple perspectives from different advisors.

How to Get a Reading on Purple Tides

Simply submit your question and Purple Tides forwards it to various psychics. You get all answers back within 24 hours or your money back.

Prices & Deals

No more worrying if you picked the right psychic. Purple Tides picks them for you, and you get to pick the psychic that feels right. The prices start at $5 per reading and you get your money back if you don’t receive an answer within 24 hours.

Our Take

Purple Tides has a revolutionary approach because it lets you see a consensus of psychic opinions rather than being locked into 1 view that might be wrong.

What Is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading is a consultation with someone who has the extrasensory power to tap into your life energy and see the past, the future, and the spiritual forces surrounding you.

Benefits of Psychic Readings

Despite the many misconceptions about psychic phenomena, here are some benefits a psychic reading can provide:

Offering new insights into a situation or another person’s motives

Helping you reconnect with the past to better understand its current effect on you

Giving a glimpse into likely scenarios in the future

Providing a connection with a loved one who has passed away

Making you more aware of the spiritual energies that are currently affecting you

Awakening your own intuition

How to Avoid Fake Psychics

No matter how much you need a psychic reading, don’t get scammed by counterfeit psychics. Here are some ways you can avoid this pitfall.

Avoid Providing Too Much Information

Beware of readers who ask a lot of questions. This is a form of cold reading that will allow them to make educated guesses that sound like psychic insight. Real psychics don’t ask too many questions, they anticipate your questions before you even ask them.

Research the Psychic

Make sure to study the site profile of any psychic you’re considering to see their training, experience, and proven psychic abilities.

Look for Reviews and Testimonials

The best psychic reading sites should always provide customer reviews (both good and bad) of every reader on the site.

Trust Your Intuition

A reputable psychic will always make you feel comfortable and connected to them, like an old friend. After all, consulting a psychic might help relieve your stress . If something about your reader seems off or shady, trust your intuition and move on.

Be Cautious of Unrealistic Promises

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. A legit psychic is there to advise and guide you, not feed your pie in the sky.

How to Find the Most Authentic Psychic Readings

So, how will you know if a psychic is legit? These are some tips you can follow.

Consider the Psychic’s Specialization

The top psychic reading sites all have readers that specialize in certain topics, like love or career advice. Make sure you pick a reader who focuses on the topic you’re interested in.

Evaluate the Psychic’s Professionalism and Ethics

How does the reader describe his or her approach and abilities in the online profile? Beware of braggarts who promise solutions no matter what. A psychic reading is guidance, not a guarantee.

Seek Recommendations From Trusted Sources

Read articles like this before you patronize a site. Psychic platforms that get high ratings from professional reviewers usually feature the best online psychics who are compassionate and accurate.

Verify Credentials and Experience

When psychics claim to be certified, make sure to check the credentials of whatever organizations they’re citing. The same goes for claims of being a "best-selling author" you’ve never heard of.

Types of Psychic Readings

A psychic reading isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, so make sure to pick the kind of reading that matches your needs.

Tarot Card Readings

The tarot is an ancient deck of 78 picture cards containing a wealth of eclectic spiritual symbolism that can be used to answer a wide range of questions, both spiritual and practical.

Astrology Readings

Astrology readings draw analogies between the movements of the planets and earthly events. Astrologers interpret planetary charts based on the date and time of your birth.

Palm Readings

Palmistry (a.k.a. chiromancy) is an esoteric practice that uses the physical features of the human hand to interpret an individual’s personality and predict what awaits him or her in the future.

Aura Readings

Aura readings operate on the premise that the human body emits energy in various colors that can show a person’s relative physical and spiritual health.

Mediumship Readings

These readings are done by psychic mediums who claim to have the ability to communicate with the spirits of the dead and other non-physical entities.

Numerology Readings

Numerologists are skilled in doing readings that interpret the occult symbolism of letters and numbers in names to analyze character and predict future events.

Psychometry Readings

Psychometry is the ability to sense information about a person or event by holding an object linked to the individual or situation.

Our Ranking Methodology of the Best Psychic Reading Sites

How did we rank the psychic reading sites that made it to our list? Check out the factors we kept in mind while seeing how they stack up to each other.

Availability of Introductory Deals

Because readings are usually charged by the minute, a crucial criteria for us was anything that would give customers a psychic reading online at a reduced charge; free or discounted minutes.

Customer Reviews

When it comes to a psychic reading, not enough can be said for the importance of customer reviews. That’s because the subjective nature of a reading is all about the customers’ perceptions and how the psychic affects them.

Psychic Screening, Testing, and Vetting

The first (and sometimes only) protection you have against being scammed by a fake psychic is if the site you’re on screens readers ahead of time. It’s a safeguard we considered very seriously.

Platform Reputation

News travels fast on the internet, so a psychic reading site’s reputation is vital when it comes to something as sensitive and personal as a psychic reading. If a site’s been around a decade or longer, you know it’s doing something right.

Frequently Asked Questions About Psychic Reading

Got more questions about how and where to find guidance through psychic readings? Perhaps we answered some of your questions below.

How Much Is a Psychic Reading?

There’s actually no fixed rates for psychic readings; how much you pay will depend on which psychic service you use, how long the reading is, and what format you pick—whether phone, email, chat, or live video. After your free minutes run out, the average rates usually start at $0.99 or $1 per minute but these could go higher as well.

How Can I Get Free Psychic Reading?

If you hope to get a free psychic reading online, many sites usually offer free readings as a promotion to new customers in the form of free minutes included in your first session.

The sites we’ve included in this review—like Purple Garden and Kasamba —are platforms where you can talk to a psychic for free.

How Accurate Are Email Psychic Readings?

If the psychic can write clearly, then an email psychic reading can be very accurate and enlightening.

Do Real Psychics Offer Completely Free Psychic Readings?

While free minutes are a feature of legit, professional psychic reading sites, real psychics don’t usually offer full readings at no charge. Most completely free readings are done by aspiring psychics looking to gain experience and build a following.

Which Reading Service Is Available 24/7?

Purple Garden , Keen , and Kasamba are all examples of professional psychic reading sites that offer readings 24/7.

Final Thoughts on Psychic Reading Sites

Well, there you have it. Our selections for the top 13 platforms for a psychic reading make it easy for you to find an accurate and affordable reading to fit your budget.

By the way, did you know that in numerology, the number 13 is a karmic number for good luck, and in the Qabalah, it’s the sum of the letters in the word love? Puts things in a whole new light, doesn’t it?

Perhaps a free psychic reading on love or money awaits you on one of these 13 sites. Whether you’re drawn to our favorite Purple Garden or other psychic sites, the only way to know for sure is to check one of them out.

