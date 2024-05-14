NJ state trooper who died during training will be laid to rest this week

Family, fellow officers and the community will gather this week to honor the life and service of a New Jersey state trooper whose life was suddenly cut short,

Marcellus E. Bethea died while training at the state police headquarters in Ewing to join the elite TEAMS Unit earlier this month.

Police have yet to release further details about his death.

MORE HEADLINES:

The 8-year NJSP veteran leaves behind several family members, including a wife and young daughter.

Funeral arrangements for the trooper include a visitation at Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Bordentown from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, as well as before Wednesday's memorial service at 10 a.m.

He will be laid to rest at Holy Assumption Cemetery in Roebling.