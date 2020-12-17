Bills look to lock down AFC East on Saturday in Denver

article

If the Denver Broncos are looking for a team to model themselves after as they prepare for 2021, they’ll have a pretty good blueprint standing across the field from them on Saturday afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills are coached by a former defensive coordinator (Sean McDermott), have a dynamic offense run by a young quarterback with MVP potential (Josh Allen) and wide receivers (Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Gabe Davis) who are burners on the outside. Not that far from what the Broncos are developing with Drew Lock, Jerry Jeudy and company.

While Denver is still trying to get it together and it will take another season, the Bills are challenging for the AFC East title and potentially the second seed in the conference. If the Bills win on Saturday (4:30 p.m., NFL Network), they could clinch the AFC East title with a win and a Miami loss.

The sports betting information

On FoxBet.com Sportsbook, the Bills are 6 point favorites with a money line of minus-250 (a $250 bet is needed to post a $100 winning.) The Broncos are +210 on the money line. The over-under line is 50 points.

Against the spread, the Bills and Broncos are both 8-5 – second best in the NFL behind the Dolphins 10-3 mark.

The history

Buffalo leads the series 22-16-1, including a 20-3 win in Orchard Park last November. Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes – one to Cole Beasley, the other to John Brown- while the Buffalo defense held Denver to just 134 yards. Brandon Allen was the quarterback in that one for Denver and he didn’t have much time, getting sacked four times.

The storylines to watch

The Bills are coming off one of its best moments since the Super Bowl era with a 26-15 win over the Steelers on Sunday night. Allen threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while Diggs had 10 catches for 130 yards and a score. Buffalo held the Pittsburgh offense to just 224 yards, 14 first downs and forced two turnovers in grabbing control of the game in the second half. The Bills secret formula under McDermott has been a dominant defense that plays well in poor weather combined with the emergence of Allen at quarterback. Now, that isn’t as secret as it was.

Meanwhile, Vic Fangio’s second year as Broncos head coach is looking a little like his first- a slow start coupled with a fast finish. Remember, Denver won four of its last five last year and seemed to lock Drew Lock into the starting quarterback spot. Lock has been inconsistent- 13 touchdowns, 13 interceptions- and could need a strong finish if he’s going to keep any quarterback competition talk for 2021 on the backburner.



