Bryce Harper hits 7th homer, Aaron Nola leads Phillies past Marlins 1-0 in Miami

The Brief Bryce Harper hit his seventh home run as the Phillies beat the Marlins 1-0 on Monday, May 4. Aaron Nola pitched six strong innings, and the Phillies improved to 6-1 under interim manager Don Mattingly. Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs threw out two runners, and Marlins rookie Joe Mack made his major league debut.



Bryce Harper hit a home run, double and single, and Aaron Nola worked six strong innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 on Monday night.

Phillies win tight game in Miami

What we know:

Harper’s homer in the third inning was the only run of the game, driving a sweeper from Marlins starter Janson Junk an estimated 393 feet over the wall in right-center for his seventh homer.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a double against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on May 04, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Nola (2-3) scattered five hits and struck out five over six innings, bouncing back from two difficult outings. The Phillies took three of four games in Miami and improved to 6-1 under interim manager Don Mattingly, according to The Associated Press.

Adolis García had two hits for the Phillies, and the bullpen—Tanner Banks, José Alvarado and Brad Keller—combined for three scoreless innings, with Keller earning his second save.

Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs threw out Jakob Marsee in the third inning and Otto López in the fourth on stolen base attempts. It was the first time Stubbs has thrown out two base runners in a game.

Marlins rookie catcher Joe Mack went 0 for 3 in his major league debut after being recalled from Triple-A on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The Marlins had their first runner reach scoring position against Nola in the sixth, but Nola ended the threat by retiring López on a groundout.

Junk (2-3) was lifted after 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, giving up five hits and striking out six, according to The Associated Press.

The Phillies’ defense and bullpen played a key role in preserving the shutout win.

The backstory:

Nola gave up 11 runs and 13 hits over a combined nine innings in his last two appearances before this game, according to The Associated Press.

The Phillies are now 6-1 under interim manager Don Mattingly after taking three of four games in Miami, according to The Associated Press.

Joe Mack, rated the No. 5 catching prospect in the major leagues, made his major league debut for the Marlins, according to The Associated Press.

What's next:

The Phillies will start Cristopher Sánchez (2-2, 2.90 ERA) in the opener of a three-game home series against the Athletics on Tuesday. Luis Severino (2-2, 4.46 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Athletics, according to The Associated Press.

The Marlins will open a three-game home series against Baltimore on Tuesday with Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.04 ERA) scheduled to start against Orioles starter Chris Bassitt (2-2, 5.46 ERA).

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long Don Mattingly will remain as interim manager or what changes may come to the Phillies’ lineup in the coming weeks.