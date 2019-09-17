Expand / Collapse search

DeSean Jackson expected to miss 2 weeks with abdominal strain

PHILADELPHIA - An already battered receiving core for the Philadelphia Eagles was handed another blow Tuesday.

According to reports, wide receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to miss two weeks with an abdominal strain.

Jackson missed left Sunday night's 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a groin injury.

Fellow wide out Alshon Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goddert also left the game with injuries.

The Eagles will play the Lions in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, then travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers Thursday. The quick turnaround figures to make it harder for Jackson only miss only one game.