Eagles Fever: Fans cheer on beloved Birds tailgating hours before NFC Championship kickoff

When it comes to team spirit, few cities do it quite like Philadelphia!

Eagles fan lived up to their dedicated reputation by kicking off tailgates at Lincoln Financial Field and other parks around the city early Sunday morning - hours before their beloved Birds are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers at 3 p.m.

Green has covered the "City of Brotherly Love" for weeks as fans of every age hope to cheer the Eagles into the Super Bowl, and there's only on obstacle left - the NFC Championship.

Just days before the big game, the Eagles got in on the hype calling on secret weapon Brian Dawkins to help create a video just for the fans.

"You heard what he said ‘Philly don’t need no rah-rah' speeches'," Dawkins said. "We don't need to be told when to get crunk and when to show up!"

The Eagles and 49ers will kick off Sunday at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship game by beating the New York Giants and the 49ers earned their shot by beating the hated Dallas Cowboys.






