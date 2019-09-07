Eagles kick off season with 32-27 win against Washington

article

The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their season with a 32-27 win at home against Washington Sunday.

A poor defensive showing was on display for the first half, with Washington scoring a touchdown and two field goals that went unanswered until wide receiver DeSean Jackson scored a 51-yard touchdown shortly before the third quarter.

Washington’s 35-year-old Vernon Davis scored a 48-yard touchdown on the team’s opening drive of the season.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Eagles eager to display healthy, revamped offense

Advertisement

Eagles offensive line bares all in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue

Eagles get good news on 5 injured starters

Eagles waive top 2 leading rushers from 2018

In the third quarter, an incredible throw from quarterback Carson Wentz ended with an Alshon Jeffery touchdown, making it a six-point game and giving life to the Eagles offense.

Jackson followed up with a second touchdown in the third quarter. Soon after, Jeffery answered with his second touchdown.

A fourth quarter field goal by Jake Elliott gave the Eagles a 12-point lead.

Washington scored a touchdown with six seconds left in the game to bring the score to 32-27.

Wentz played his first game since a back injury sidelined him in Week 14 and forced him to watch from the sideline as Nick Foles led the team to the playoffs again. Foles was the 2018 Super Bowl MVP after Wentz tore two knee ligaments in Week 14. Foles is starting for Jacksonville now and Josh McCown is Wentz's backup.

The matchup also marked the return of Jackson, who former Eagles coach Chip Kelly released following his best season in 2013.

The Eagles face the Falcons in Atlanta next Sunday at 8:20 p.m.