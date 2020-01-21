Eagles' Lane Johnson selected for third consecutive Pro Bowl
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson has been selected for his third consecutive Pro Bowl, the team announced Tuesday.
Johnson was originally selected by the Eagles with the No. 4-overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.
One of the league's top offensive tackles, Johnson was named first-team All-Pro following the 2017 season, when he played an important role on the Eagles' Super Bowl LII-winning offensive line
In 2017, Johnson helped the Eagles rank third in the NFL in offensive points (414, tied) and rushing offense (132.2), and seventh in total offense.
