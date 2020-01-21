Eagles' Lane Johnson selected for third consecutive Pro Bowl

article

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson has been selected for his third consecutive Pro Bowl, the team announced Tuesday.

Johnson was originally selected by the Eagles with the No. 4-overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

One of the league's top offensive tackles, Johnson was named first-team All-Pro following the 2017 season, when he played an important role on the Eagles' Super Bowl LII-winning offensive line

In 2017, Johnson helped the Eagles rank third in the NFL in offensive points (414, tied) and rushing offense (132.2), and seventh in total offense.

