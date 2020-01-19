'You deserve it all': Eagles rookie Andre Dillard gifts mom new car

article

When Philadelphia Eagles rookie Andre Dillard was 15 years old, he told his mother that if he made it to the NFL, he would buy her a new car.

"Back then it was just a dream," Dillard wrote in an Instagram post. "But now it has become reality."

A photo of Dillard and his mother show the pair in front of a new car, complete with a red ribbon.

"You deserve it all," Dillard wrote.

The offensive tackle was selected by the Eagles with the 22nd-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He previously played at Washington State, where he earned All-America and first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior in 2018.

