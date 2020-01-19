'You deserve it all': Eagles rookie Andre Dillard gifts mom new car
PHILADELPHIA - When Philadelphia Eagles rookie Andre Dillard was 15 years old, he told his mother that if he made it to the NFL, he would buy her a new car.
"Back then it was just a dream," Dillard wrote in an Instagram post. "But now it has become reality."
A photo of Dillard and his mother show the pair in front of a new car, complete with a red ribbon.
"You deserve it all," Dillard wrote.
The offensive tackle was selected by the Eagles with the 22nd-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He previously played at Washington State, where he earned All-America and first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior in 2018.
