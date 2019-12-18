Eagles LB Grugier-Hill placed on injured reserve with back injury

article

The Eagles have lost yet another member of their team to injury as they prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys with a shot at the division title on the line.

The team announced Wednesday morning that linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hil would be heading to injured reserve with a back injury.

According to the team, Grugier-Hill reported discomfort in his back following Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins. An MRI Monday morning confirmed he suffered a herniated disc that would need surgery to repair.

Grugier-Hill has been in and out of the lineup since the preseason when he suffered a sprained knee.

Most recently, he was sidelined for the Eagles Monday night matchup with the New York Giants after suffering a concussion against the Miami Dolphins the previous week.

The team explained last week that Grugier-Hill suffered a concussion early in the Dolphins game and hit his symptoms from the team’s medical staff.

Defensive tackle Bruce Hector was called up from the Eagles practice squad to fill the roster spot vacated by Grugier-Hill.