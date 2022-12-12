Eagles punter Arryn Siposs out indefinitely with ankle injury after Giants win, coach Sirianni says

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have less than a week to find a replacement punter as they head to Chicago to face the Bears at Soldier Field.

Arryn Siposs was carted off this past Sunday after suffering an ankle injuring during a playoff clinching 48-22 victory against the New York Giants.

The Eagles punter took a hit after scooping the ball, and attempting to advance his punt.

Punt returner Britain Covey took over as the holder on extra points and field goals, and placekicker Elliott punted once for 35 yards.

MORE HEADLINES:

On Monday, Coach Sirianni said his absence is going to be "a little bit longer than we expected" in a press conference.

He went on to say that the team is planning to bring another punter in, because they "don't know how long it's going to be" until Siposs can return.

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday,