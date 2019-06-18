Eagles to kick off 2019 training camp with first practice July 25

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced their training camp schedule for the upcoming 2019 season will begin late next month.

Players will officially report on July 24, and the first team practice will be held Thursday at the NovaCare Complex.

The team says the majority of training camp practices will be hosted at the complex and will be open to select fans including season ticket holders, charitable organizations, and corporate partners.

A public practice will be held at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, August 4 at 7 p.m.

The public practice will include festivities to honor and celebrate the country’s armed forces as part of Military Appreciation Night. Individual tickets for the public practice will cost $10, and all of the proceeds from ticket sales will support autism research.

