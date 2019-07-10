Flyers goalie Carter Hart skates with boy who had partial foot amputation

A 9-year-old boy who suffered a partial foot amputation after a lawn mower accident got the chance to skate with his role model, Flyers goalie Carter Hart.

"I feel like I want to be like him when I'm older and I want to play for the Flyers just like him," Brandon Hull, said.

Hull had multiple surgeries after the accident but is back on the ice thanks to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Hart had some great advice for the boy who looks up to him.

"Have some fun and work hard. I think those are probably the two biggest things. Everyone says it, but at the NHL level, I know we're professionals, but you gotta find time to have fun, too. The work never stops. You gotta always try to be at your best," Hart said.

Advertisement

Hull recently hurt his arm playing kickball and is wearing a cast, so Hart signed that as well.