Gritty dons suit, wins 2019 Webby award

Gritty's success knows no bounds.

The Philadelphia Flyers' mascot ventured to New York City Monday to accept the "People's Voice Award for Social: Athletes and Sports Teams" at the 2019 Webby Awards.

Donning a black suit, the social media juggernaut delivered a five-word acceptance speech, displayed via sign for non-Philly folks.

"It pronounced wooder. Not water."

Monday's victory adds to a growing list since Gritty barreled onto the scene in September 2018. Among them: a Broken Goblet Brewing beer in his name, a formal resolution issued by Philadelphia's City Council welcoming him to the city, a BBC profile, screen time galor on national television and "Best NHL Team Mascot" for the 2018-2019 season.

"I continue to amaze me," the mascot tweeted.