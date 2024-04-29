Expand / Collapse search

Jason Kelce to join ESPN, 'Monday Night Countdown': report

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 29, 2024 2:01pm EDT
Sports
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Jason Kelce retires from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles

In an emotional speech Monday, Jason Kelce announced his playing days had come to an end after 13 seasons and countless accolades as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA - Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce has reportedly found a new gig with ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown.’ 

The Athletic reported the news Monday, citing sources familiar with the situation. 

Kelce spent 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping lead the team to its first Super Bowl title in franchise history. 

MORE HEADLINES: 

In his time with the Eagles, he became a fan favorite and Philadelphia legend both on and off the field. He and his brother, Travis Kelce have also climbed the podcasting charts with their show ‘New Heights.’

Since his emotional retirement speech, there has been much speculation about where Jason would be taking his talents off the field. Previous reports indicated that Kelce had been in talks with multiple television networks regarding potential on-air opportunities. 