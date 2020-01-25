Jason, Travis Kelce bobblehead unveiled ahead of Super Bowl LIV

article

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled a unique bobblehead pairing ahead of Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce alongside his brother, Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The dual bobbleheads are part of the Bobblehead HOF's "High Five Series."

Travis and the Chiefs head to Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2, for a Super Bowl matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We're excited to release this unique bobblehead featuring Travis and Jason Kelce as Travis prepares to help the Chiefs win the franchise's first Super Bowl in 50 years," said National Bobblehead HOF and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar.

"The Kelce brothers are one of the most well-known sets of siblings in the NFL given their performance both on and off the field, and we think fans will love this bobblehead,” Sklar added.

The bobbleheads retail for $60 each and can be purchased here.

