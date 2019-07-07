JJ Redick takes out full-page ad to thank Sixers fans

article

After agreeing to terms with the New Orleans Pelicans, former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick has taken out a full-page, color ad in Sunday’s Philadelphia Inquirer to say goodbye.

Redick, who spent the last two seasons in Philadelphia, delivered a heartfelt message to the city’s fans.

His full message can be read below:

"To the City of Philadelphia

Thank you for an incredible experience. The past two seasons were unforgettable and it’s because of the passion, energy and intensity of you, the fans.

The way you rally for the sports teams here is special. There is nothing like playing in Philadelphia and I’m so fortunate to have worn the 76ers jersey.

I’ve built so many truly meaningful relationships in this city in such a short period. Philadelphia will always be a special place to me and my family.

Again, thank you, Philly!

JJ Redick"

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Redick agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal.