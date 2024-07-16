Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, former NBA player and father of Kobe Bryant, dies at 69

article

Former NBA player Joe Bryant – the father of the late Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant – has died at the age of 69.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Bryant had recently suffered a stroke.

Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant, a Philadelphia native, attended John Batram High School and later played his college Basketball at LaSalle University. The university confirmed Bryant's passing in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Bryant was a first-round draft pick for the Golden State Warriors in 1975, but he was soon moved to the 76ers, where he spent his first four seasons in the NBA.

He went on to play San Diego Clippers, and Houston Rockets before continuing his career in Europe from 1983-1991.

During his time in the NBA, Joe average 8.7 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists per game.

Bryant also spent several years in coaching, including several years as an assistant for the LaSalle Explorers and for the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA.

In 1975, Joe married his wife, Pam Cox, with whom he shared three children.

Kobe and his daughter Gianna, along with seven others, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Kobe was 41 and Gianna was 13.