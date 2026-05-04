Knicks dominate Sixers 137-98 in Game 1, make NBA postseason history in New York

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The Brief The New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 137-98 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday, May 4. Jalen Brunson scored 35 points, helping the Knicks set a historic NBA postseason record. The Knicks have now won four straight playoff games by a combined 135 points.



The New York Knicks dominated the Philadelphia 76ers 137-98 on Monday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 35 points, including 27 in the first half, as the team continued a record-setting postseason run.

Knicks open second round with historic win over 76ers

What we know:

The Knicks became the first team in NBA history to win three straight postseason games by at least 25 points. The team shot 63% from the field and led by as many as 40 points during the game.

OG Anunoby added 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges each scored 17. Towns also contributed six rebounds and six assists in just 20 minutes.

After trailing 2-1 against Atlanta in the first round, the Knicks have now won four straight games by a total of 135 points. They are the first team since detailed play-by-play began in 1996-97 to lead three straight playoff games by at least 30 points, according to Sportradar.

The Knicks finished the first round with a 140-89 win over Atlanta, setting a postseason record with a 47-point halftime lead. Monday's game saw similar dominance, with the Knicks extending a 10-point lead to 57-39 in the second quarter and leading 74-51 at halftime.

Brunson played only 31 minutes, which may have kept him from reaching 40 points for a fourth straight playoff game against the 76ers. He averaged 35.5 points in a first-round series against the 76ers in 2024, closing it with three straight 40-point games, including a franchise playoff-record 47 in Game 4.

The 76ers struggled to keep up

The 76ers had just one full day off after a dramatic comeback win in Boston on Saturday night, but could not match the Knicks' energy. Paul George led Philadelphia with 17 points, while Joel Embiid managed only 14 on 3-for-11 shooting. Tyrese Maxey added 13 points, not making his first basket until five minutes into the second quarter.

The Associated Press notes that the 76ers looked more like the team that lost twice by 32 points in the first four games of their previous series, rather than the squad that pulled off the NBA's 14th comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night before the series shifts to Philadelphia. Embiid is already urging 76ers fans not to sell their tickets to Knicks fans when the series moves.

The Knicks' recent playoff performance has been one of the most dominant stretches in NBA history, and the 76ers will need to regroup quickly to avoid falling further behind.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the 76ers plan to adjust for Game 2 or whether they can find a way to slow down Brunson and the Knicks' offense.