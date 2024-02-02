LeBron James calls out ‘hot takes’ after Sixers Joel Embiid injury news

article

Lakers forward LeBron James took to social media Thursday to call out media outlets and personalities over the injury situation surrounding reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

News broke Thursday evening that Embiid had been diagnosed with an injury to his lateral meniscus in his left knee and would miss games through at list this weekend.

Embiid hurt his left knee Tuesday night in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. He underwent an MRI that revealed the injury. The 76ers are still finalizing a treatment plan.

Embiid was hurt after Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga fell on the 7-footer’s left leg.

This game marked Embiid’s return to action after an issue with his left knee prevented him from playing Saturday at Denver — scrapping a highly anticipated matchup with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic — and Monday at Portland.

His absence in the Denver game sparked outrage and speculation from media personalities and social media users who were looking forward to the MVP face-off.

James responded to that outrage and speculation over Embiid missing games in a series of posts on X on Friday.

"Where are all the media outlets, tv media personalities, hot takes that talked so much (emoji) about Joel Embiid about missing those games when he knew what he was dealing with," James posted.

"Now he’s out with an injury because of it. Not 1 person has went back on tv or their dumb--- podcast and apologized to that MAN!! No accountability," he added with the addition of some trashcan emojis.

Embiid’s absence also sparked an NBA investigation into the team’s injury reporting procedure. Thursday, the NBA announced the Sixers were being fined $75,000 for failing to include Embiid on their injury report ‘in an accurate and timely manner’ before Saturday’s game.

Embiid already has missed 12 games this season, jeopardizing his chances of being eligible for a second straight MVP award. The new collective bargaining agreement requires players, in most instances, to play in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for awards such as MVP or the All-NBA teams.

When healthy, Embiid has continued to perform at an MVP level. He is the NBA’s leading scorer at 35.3 points per game and is averaging 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He scored a franchise-record 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds on Jan. 22 in a 133-124 victory over San Antonio.

The 76ers are 0-4 on their five-game trip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.