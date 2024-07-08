Expand / Collapse search

MLB All-Star Game: 7 Phillies picked to play in franchise record

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 8, 2024 7:28am EDT
Philadelphia Phillies
PHILADELPHIA - Another sign of great things to come?

Four more Phillies have been added to the All-Star roster, bringing the grand total to seven - the most in the National League and a record for the franchise.

Pitchers Ranger Suarez, Zack Wheeler, Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman will now join Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm on the field July 16 in Arlington, Texas.

This will be a first All-Star game appearance for both Strahm and Hoffman, along with Bohm.

Harper, who earned his 8th selection this year, will be eligible to play after being placed on the injured list last month.