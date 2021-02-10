NBA: All teams will play national anthem as part of 'longstanding league policy'

article

After news came down that the Dallas Mavericks weren't playing the national anthem before home games, the NBA sent out a statement that "all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy."

Owner Mark Cuban said he consulted with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver before making the decision to skip the national anthem prior to games at the American Airlines Center.

NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass issued a statement Wednesday about the league’s rule on playing the national anthem:

"With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy."

RELATED: Dallas Mavericks won’t play national anthem at home games

Cuban did not explain the reason for the move, and when first asked about it, denied it. He later confirmed to The Athletic that it was true.

Advertisement

The Mavs didn't play the national anthem before their lone home preseason game, and haven't played it before the 12 regular season matchups at the AAC they've played so far.

Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves included a small number of fans in the stands for the first time after the Mavs started letting in vacinated essential workers into the arena to watch home games.

RELATED: Dallas Mavericks will start allowing vaccinated essential workers to attend home games

The Mavs will play the national anthem before their home game against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night.

Cuban sent out a statement that said:

"We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country. But we also loudly hear the voices of those who do not feel the anthem represents them. We feel that their voices need to be respected and heard, because they have not been. Going forward, our hope is that people will take the same passion they have for this issue and apply the same ammount of energy to listen to those who feel differently from them. Only then can we move forward and have courageous conversations that move this country forward and find what unites us."