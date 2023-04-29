NFL Draft: Eagles 'welcome home' Philly native D’Andre Swift in trade with Detroit Lions

article

Welcome back to Philadelphia! D’Andre Swift is about to make his way home in a big way thanks to the Eagles most recent trade in the NFL Draft.

"Welcome home," the Eagles said in a tweet announcing they have agreed to terms with the Lions on a trade for Swift on Sunday.

This will be a homecoming for the Lions running back, who is from Philadelphia, and an alum of St. Joseph's Preparatory School.

The Lions are trading Swift and a seventh-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and pick No. 219 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Swift is a former second-round pick by the Lions, gaining 1,680 yards and 18 TDs on 364 carries in three years with the team.

The trade comes after the Eagles selected Georgia defensive stars Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith in Round 1 and OL Steen, S Brown in 3rd round



