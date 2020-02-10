Nick Foles, wife Tori expecting second child in June

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and his wife, Tori, are expecting a second child.

Tori made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post.

Nick Foles with his wife, Tori. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“Baby Foles isn’t hiding anymore!” Tori said in the photo’s caption. “Coming in June. We are so grateful and excited to give Lily a little bestie.”

Foles will soon enter his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

