Nick Foles, wife Tori expecting second child in June
PHILADELPHIA - Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and his wife, Tori, are expecting a second child.
Tori made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post.
RELATED STORIES:
Nick Foles leaves first game with Jaguars with shoulder injury
Wentz reaches out to Foles after injury: 'I know he’ll handle it well'
Nick Foles' wife suffers miscarriage with second child
Advertisement
Nick Foles with his wife, Tori. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
“Baby Foles isn’t hiding anymore!” Tori said in the photo’s caption. “Coming in June. We are so grateful and excited to give Lily a little bestie.”
Foles will soon enter his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP