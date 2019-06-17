Odúbel Herrera due in court Monday on domestic violence charge

article

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera's is due in court Monday to face domestic violence charges following his arrest at an Atlantic City casino.

Herrera is accused of assaulting his 20-year-old girlfriend at the Golden Nugget Casino on Memorial Day.

Police say they were called on a report of a domestic assault and found the victim "with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck," which they said were caused by Herrera during a dispute.

Herrera was placed on administrative leave May 28.

Administrative leave is not considered discipline. Herrera remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5 million salary but is ineligible to play. He is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract and is due to make $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. The team has club options for 2022 and '23.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has the option of suspending Herrera either without pay, or with pay pending the resolution of legal proceedings - a penalty that later could be converted to without pay. Herrera could challenge any discipline before arbitrator Mark Irvings.

An All-Star center fielder in 2016, the 27-year-old Herrera is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.