Philadelphia Eagles sign quarterback Joe Flacco, his agent says

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, according to his agent.

The 36-year-old Super Bowl MVP reportedly visited with the Birds on Monday.

He was drafted by the Ravens with the 18th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft before being traded to the Denver Broncos in 2019. He eventually signed on with the New York Jets in 2020.

Flacco grew up in Audubon, New Jersey, and attended the University of Delaware.

Flacco will join Jalen Hurts on the quarterback roster.

"We have not been told to do anything other than to try to strengthen the football team and make sure that we’re doing the right things now and going forward," Roseman said Thursday in response to a question about a report that owner Jeffrey Lurie instructed him not to draft a quarterback in the first round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

