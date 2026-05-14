Philadelphia Eagles 2026-2027 full schedule released: Everything you need to know

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles released their full 2026-2027 schedule. The regular season opens at home against Washington on Sunday, September 13 and ends on the road at the New York Giants. The Eagles’ schedule features international play in London, a Thanksgiving Day game at Dallas, and a challenging late-season stretch.



The Philadelphia Eagles released their full 2026-2027 schedule on Thursday, featuring marquee holiday match-ups against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and Houston Texans on Christmas Eve. The team will play eight stand-alone games in the 2026 regular season, including five in prime time.

What we know:

The Eagles previously shared which opponents they would play in the upcoming season. As usual, the 18-week schedule will include home and away games against each NFC East division opponent.

The Eagles will open their season at home against Washington, facing a team led by quarterback Jayden Daniels and a revamped defense.

The team’s schedule includes five prime-time games—two on Monday night, two on Sunday night, and one on Thursday night—plus a game in London against Jacksonville in October and a Thanksgiving Day clash at Dallas. The Eagles are coming off five straight postseason appearances, two Super Bowl trips, and back-to-back NFC East titles.

The Birds play all four teams from the AFC South, including a Christmas Eve bout against the Houston Texans at Lincoln Financial Field.

The cross-state rivalry will continue with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles have the upper hand in the battle for Pennsylvania football supremacy with a 50-29-3 all-time head-to-head record.

Eagles 2026-2027 schedule

Preseason

Week 1: Saturday, August 15: Eagles at Ravens, 7 PM on NBC10/94WIP

Week 2: Saturday, August 22: Eagles at Patriots, 7 PM on NBC10/94WIP

Week 3: Friday, August 28: Bengals vs. Eagles, 8 PM on CBS/94WIP

Regular Season

Week 1: Sunday, September 13: Commanders vs. Eagles, 4:25 PM on FOX/94WIP

Week 2: Sunday, September 20: Eagles at Titans, 1 PM on FOX/94WIP

Week 3: Monday, September 28: Eagles at Bears, 8:15 PM on ESPN/94WIP

Week 4: Sunday, October 4: Rams vs. Eagles, 1 PM on FOX/94WIP

Week 5: Sunday, October 11: Eagles at Jaguars in London, 9:30 AM on NFL Network/94WIP

Week 6: Sunday, October 18: Panthers vs. Eagles, 1 PM on CBS/94WIP

Week 7: Monday, October 26: Cowboys vs. Eagles, 8:15 PM on ESPN/94WIP

Week 8: Sunday, November 1: Eagles at Commanders, 8:20 PM on NBC/94WIP

Week 9: Sunday, November 8: Giants vs. Eagles, 1 PM on FOX/94WIP

Week 10: Bye Week

Week 11: Sunday, November 22: Steelers vs. Ealges, 4:25 PM on CBS/94WIP

Week 12: Thursday, November 26: Eagles at Cowboys, 4:30 PM on FOX/94WIP

Week 13: Sunday, December 6: Eagles at Cardinals, 4:05 PM on FOX/94WIP

Week 14: Sunday, December 13: Colts vs. Eagles, 1 PM on FOX/94WIP

Week 15: Saturday, December 19: Seahawks vs. Eagles, 5 PM on FOX/94WIP

Week 16: Thursday, December 24: Texans vs. Eagles, 8:15 PM on Amazon Prime/94WIP

Week 17: Sunday, January 3: Eagles at 49ers, 8:20 PM on NBC/94WIP

Week 18: Date TBD: Eagles at Giants, Time/Network TBD

Playoffs

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Saturday, January 16; Sunday, January 17; Monday, January 18

NFC Divisional Round: Saturday, January 23; Sunday, January 24

NFC Championship: Sunday, January 31

Super Bowl LXI: Sunday, February 14

See players' ‘unfiltered’ reactions to finding out the team's schedule here:

Big picture view:

The Eagles won the NFC East last season with an 11-6 record, and lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

Philadelphia began re-tooling in the offseason by firing Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo and replacing him with Sean Mannion, a former offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles coaching staff also saw the departure of veteran offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

While most of the major players on the Eagles roster will return for the upcoming season, some familiar faces will play elsewhere. Reed Blankenship signed a free agent deal with the Texans, Nakobe Dean joined the Raiders, and Jaelan Phillips inked a 4-year agreement with the Carolina Panthers.

The Eagles selected Makai Lemon with the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Lemon, 21, was a standout wide receiver in three seasons at USC.

Then there's the looming AJ Brown trade news.

Reports indicate that Brown is expected to be traded before the start of the season, with many considering the New England Patriots as the front-runner.