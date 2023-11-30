Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks game flexed to Monday Night in week 15

article

Gear up for the NFL's first 'Monday Night Football' flex.

The NFL announced Thursday that the week 15 game between the Eagles and Seahawks hosted in Seattle at Lumen Field, has been flexed to Monday, December 18 at 8:15 P.M.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, December 17 at 4:25 PM.

The Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots game will now move to December 17 at 1:00 P.M.

The birds will host the 49ers in a rematch of last season's NFC title game on Sunday,December 3 at 4:25 P.M.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only 10-1 team in the NFL after Jalen Hurts accounted for five touchdowns to lift the Eagles past the Buffalo Bills in overtime last Sunday.