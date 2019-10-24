Philadelphia Phillies hire Joe Girardi as manager

article

The Philadelphia Phillies have hired Joe Girardi as manager. Girardi, 55, received a three-year contract with a club option for 2023.

“I’m excited for this next chapter of my career,” said Girardi. “The Phillies have a strong commitment to winning from the owners to the front office to the players to the fans. It’s something that I’ve seen up close for the last 30 years of my baseball career. I played against the great Phillies players of the early ’90s – from Dutch Daulton to John Kruk to Dave Hollins – and I managed against their teams during the incredible run they had from 2008 to 2011. To have my name now associated with this great franchise is something that I couldn’t be happier about.”

Girardi managed the New York Yankees from 2008-2017, and lead the team to a World Series in 2009. In his only season at the helm for the then Florida Marlins in 2006, Girardi earned National League Manager of the Year honors.

Girardi was one of three candidates most heavily linked to the Phillies following Gabe Kapler's dismissal earlier this month.

He will wear No. 25.