Phillies blank Giants 7-0 as Don Mattingly wins first game as interim manager

The Brief Don Mattingly wins his first game as Phillies interim manager with a 7-0 victory over the Giants. Jesús Luzardo pitches seven shutout innings, striking out eight. The Phillies had lost 11 of 12 games before the win and were tied for last place in the majors.



Don Mattingly won his debut as the Philadelphia Phillies’ interim manager Tuesday, leading the team to a 7-0 win over the San Francisco Giants, according to The Associated Press.

Mattingly takes over after Rob Thomson firing

What we know:

Mattingly was promoted from bench coach to interim manager after the Phillies fired Rob Thomson.

The team had lost 11 of 12 games and was tied for the worst record in the majors.

Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies’ president of baseball operations, considered replacing Thomson with former Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was fired by Boston over the weekend. Cora declined, citing family reasons, and Dombrowski promoted Mattingly, who previously managed the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins.

Mattingly said ahead of the game he believed the Phillies had the talent needed to play to their potential and turn the season around, according to The Associated Press.

Phillies’ offense and Luzardo’s pitching lead the way

By the numbers:

Jesús Luzardo pitched seven shutout innings, allowing two hits, striking out eight, and walking none.

Brandon Marsh hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, and the Phillies scored four more runs in the sixth. Bryce Harper hit an RBI double, and Adolis Garcia added a two-RBI double in the inning.

Trea Turner had four hits.

Giants starter Tyler Mahle gave up five runs in five innings.

Thomson, who led the Phillies to four straight playoff appearances, said before the game he planned to spend his night watching the Phillies.

What’s next for the Phillies and Giants

The Giants will send right-handed pitcher Logan Webb (2-3, 4.86 ERA) to the mound against Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (2-2, 2.94 ERA).

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long Mattingly will serve as interim manager or what changes he may make to the team’s lineup or strategy.