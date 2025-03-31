Phillies to host Rockies in 2025 home opener Monday
PHILADELPHIA - Phillies baseball is returning to Citizens Bank Park Monday as the Phillies host the Rockies to open a three-game series.
The Phillies currently sit at 2-1 after opening their 2025 season in Washington D.C. against the Nationals.
First pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m. but weather could impact the game later in the afternoon.
The backstory:
The Phillies are coming off a 95-67 season that ended with an NLDS loss to their rival New York Mets.
They were 54-27 in home games last season.
Featured
The Phillies took the first two games of their opening three game series with the Nationals, dropping Sunday’s final game 5-1.
The Phillies were without catcher J.T. Realmuto (bruised foot) who was injured after he fouled a ball off of himself on Saturday. Shortstop Trea Turner missed both Saturday and Sunday’s games with back spasms.
Manager Rob Thompson says both Realmuto and Turner could potentially return for Monday’s home opener.
Featured
Lefty Christopher Sanchez is set to take the mound in South Philadelphia, facing off against Colorado’s German Marquez.
Phillies Home Opener Forecast
Timeline:
Some rain and storms will be in the area for different parts of the day Monday, but conditions are expected to stay dry throughout Monday’s opener.
Some storms are expected to move in later in the afternoon and into the evening. Expect some heavy rain and gusty winds to move into the area around 6 p.m.
High temperatures will reach into the mid-70s.